BTS makes history with Brit Award nomination; Gwyneth Paltrow sends kinky gifts to Kim Kardashian and more





Whether we have a pandemic or not, there are no boring days in the entertainment world. Hollywood was going well this week too. From BTS making history by being nominated for the Brit Awards to Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow sending kinky gifts to Kim Kardashian, we’ve got you covered. Read on and enjoy it. Also Read – BTS ARMY Decodes Film Out Music Video And It’s Really Interesting After Grammy, BTS becomes first Korean artist to win 2021 BRIT Award nomination BTS once again made history by becoming the first Korean artist / group to be nominated for the 2021 BRIT Awards. It can be remembered that they also had a Grammy nomination recently. As for the BRIT Awards, BTS was nominated in the International Group category alongside Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, Haim and Fontaines DC. The 2021 BRIT Awards will air on May 11, 2021. Hopefully they will have better luck than they were at the Grammys. Also Read – BTS: J-Hope Flaunts Her Fake Red Hair; ARMY Says ‘All Men Do Is Lie’ See Tweets Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow sends kinky gifts to Kim Kardashian We all deserve a caring friend like Gwyneth Paltrow. The Avengers: Endgame actress sent Kim Kardashian naughty gifts to help her deal with her split from Kanye West. The freebies included a double-sided vibrator and Necessaire’s Sex Gel as well as a personalized candle called This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm. Also read – BTS makes history again; after Grammy, becomes first Korean artist to win 2021 BRIT Award nomination Director Seth Rogen talks about Emma Watson allegedly storming This Is The End sets There have been reports that Emma Watson stormed the sets for This Is The End after she didn’t like a scene that was being shot. However, Seth Rogen, who also starred in This Is The End, denied the information. In a statement, Seth clarified, “I want to correct a story that emerged from a recent interview I gave. It distorts what really happened. Emma Watson didn’t ‘storm the plateau ‘and that’s sh *** y that perception is what it did. Godzilla vs Kong becomes top-grossing foreign film in India in Covid era If you go through the Godzilla vs Kong collections in India, you think the pandemic is over in India. On opening day in India, it collected Rs 6.4 crore (net). The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Eiza Gonzalez and Demian Bichir. Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone says she was sexually abused by her grandfather It is really sad and shocking. Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone details in her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, that she and her sister were assaulted by her grandfather when they were toddlers. The actress said she and her sister were put in a room with her grandfather and her grandmother was going to lock the door on them. He attacked them then, she shared. Basic Instinct actress’ grandfather has died aged fourteen Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

