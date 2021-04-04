Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, in home quarantine





Akshay Kumar Sunday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine . The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he was following all necessary protocols. Super starSunday said he had testedfor the novel coronavirus and is under. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his diagnosis and said he was following all necessary protocols. “I would like to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19[female[feminine . By following all the protocols, I immediately isolated myself. I am in home quarantine and have requested the necessary medical care, ”he wrote. The star, who was shooting for “Ram Setu” in the city, urged all who came in contact with him to get tested. “I sincerely ask everyone who has come in contact with me to get tested and take care of you. Back in action soon!” he said. Kumar is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan, among others. Saturday, Maharashtra reported 49,447 new cases of COVID-19, the largest increase in one day to date, bringing the total to 29.53,523. Publicity On the job front, Kumar is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi”. He also has in preparation “Atrangi Re” by Aanand L Rai, “Bachchan Pandey” directed by Farhad Samji, “Bell Bottom” by Ranjit Tiwari and the “Prithviraj” project by Yash Raj Films. On the job front, Kumar is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi”. He also has in preparation “Atrangi Re” by Aanand L Rai, “Bachchan Pandey” directed by Farhad Samji, “Bell Bottom” by Ranjit Tiwari and the “Prithviraj” project by Yash Raj Films. SEE ALSO:

