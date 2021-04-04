On SNL, Britney Spears delivers judgment on Matt Gaetz

It’s worked before, so Saturday Night Live has done it again: This weekend show opened with another episode of Oops, You Did It Again, a satirical talk show where Chloe Fineman, playing the singer. pop Britney Spears, looks back on recent cultural and political controversies.

Fineman explained that the show is where we put the spotlight on the social outcasts of the week and where I decide if they’re innocent or not so innocent. She launched a special recognition of the state of Georgia, which she said was voted the best place not to vote.

As Spears, Fineman said that she herself was recently called accusations that someone else is writing their social media content for her. Reading from a old Instagram post where Spears wrote: Who else finds the sea more mysterious than space? Fineman asked: Who do they think writes my account? Jacques Cousteau?

The show’s first guest was rapper Lil Nas X (Chris Redd), who defended himself after releasing a racy video for his single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and limited edition Nike sneakers called Satan Shoes. .