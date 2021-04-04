Entertainment
On SNL, Britney Spears delivers judgment on Matt Gaetz
It’s worked before, so Saturday Night Live has done it again: This weekend show opened with another episode of Oops, You Did It Again, a satirical talk show where Chloe Fineman, playing the singer. pop Britney Spears, looks back on recent cultural and political controversies.
Fineman explained that the show is where we put the spotlight on the social outcasts of the week and where I decide if they’re innocent or not so innocent. She launched a special recognition of the state of Georgia, which she said was voted the best place not to vote.
As Spears, Fineman said that she herself was recently called accusations that someone else is writing their social media content for her. Reading from a old Instagram post where Spears wrote: Who else finds the sea more mysterious than space? Fineman asked: Who do they think writes my account? Jacques Cousteau?
The show’s first guest was rapper Lil Nas X (Chris Redd), who defended himself after releasing a racy video for his single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and limited edition Nike sneakers called Satan Shoes. .
Asked about the criticisms and Nike’s lawsuit that followed the shoes’ release, Redd said: Their all is to do. Well, I did.
As for the detractors of the music video in which Lil Nas X is seen giving Satan Redd a dance turn, they described them as closed-minded idiots. He added: People are afraid of me because I’m different, but really I’m just your typical gay black country rap sneaker entrepreneur.
The show’s next guest was Looney Tunes cartoon character Pep Le Pew, played by Kate McKinnon who wore a skunk costume and wielded a cigarette holder.
McKinnon lamented the fact that the character had been cut from an upcoming Space Jam sequel and said Fineman, I would kiss you all the way down your arm but I realize that is no longer socially acceptable.
McKinnon, in his skunk outfit, explained that Le Pew’s career options were limited.
I would love to be at a point in my career when I can turn down projects, but there aren’t many roles for old French skunks, she said. Each audition is up to me or to Grard Depardieu.
Fineman introduced his last guest.
My name is Matt Gaetz, like Bill Gates but with a Z at the end, Davidson said. Like a cool version for teens.
Fineman recounted several recent scandals involving Gaetz, including a Justice Department investigation into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, and allegations that Gaetz showed photos and videos of naked women hed has had sex with other lawmakers.
Which is not a crime, Davidson said of the latter account. Just awful.
Fineman replied, I think I can spot a teenage predator when I see one. After all, I was at the Mickey Mouse Club.
Davidson said he wasn’t that different from Pep Le Pew, arguing that I’m just a ladies’ man.
With a little disgust, McKinnon replied, Dude, no. I’m a cartoon skunk, you’re a member of the United States Congress. It’s getting better, okay?
Opening monologue of the week
This week’s host Daniel Kaluuya is a star of movies like Get Out and he received an Oscar nomination in March for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. Still, he knew her natural voice would come as a surprise to some viewers.
As he told the SNL audience in his opening monologue, first of all I know you hear my accent and think, oh no he’s not black, it’s British. Let me reassure you that I am black. I am black and I am British. Basically I’m what the royals feared the baby would look like.
He also revisited his victory at the Golden Globes in February, when the audio disappeared from the acceptance speech he gave on Zoom. I was dumb, can you believe it? Said Kaluuya. I told the best joke of my life and I was silent. I felt like I was the submerged place.
Fake game show of the week
SNL has a proud tradition of sketches centered around bogus game shows and, more recently, television games with coronavirus themes.
Will you take it? is a nice entry into this growing subgenre: Kaluuya played his host, a fictional doctor trying to convince four of his extended family (Redd, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Punkie Johnson) that they all needed get vaccinated against Covid. He reminded Redd that he’s a diabetic who was shot in the lung, but Redd was reluctant because, like he said, I never get sick because I sleep in my socks.
In another exchange, Redd said he would receive a vaccine when whites start taking it. Saying that whites have already been vaccinated, Redd replied: Dude, you can’t trust whites.
Jokes of the week
At the weekend updates desk, presenters Colin Jost and Michael Che continued to play on Matt Gaetz and President Bidens’ infrastructure plan.
Jost started:
Rep. Matt Gaetz, who looks like a cartoon artist drawing to me, is reportedly under investigation for alleged sex with a minor. Because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID. It is also reported that Gaetz may have paid for sex with women he has met online. This story has since been confirmed by all its ambiance. Gaetz then defended himself by publishing this very normal statement. See if this all sounds suspicious to you: Matt Gaetz never paid for sex. Matt Gaetz has never, ever been on such websites. Matt Gaetz cherishes the relationships of his past and can’t wait to marry the love of his life. Here is my response statement: Colin Jost doesn’t believe you. Colin Jost thinks you’ve been to all the websites. Colin Jost thinks you should delay sending out those wedding invitations.
What continued:
President Biden unveiled his $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan, which some Democrats call the New New Deal. But I thought we had no right to laugh at his stuttering. Biden plans to pay for his infrastructure plan by raising taxes on businesses and the wealthy, which, yes, sounds like a great idea, but that leaves me with a big question: How do I hide my money?
