Designer Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison | national news





LOS ANGELES (AP) Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is being held at home after being jailed for his role in a college admission corruption program, according to a person familiar with the subject. Giannulli, 57, is married to former Full House star Lori Loughlin. They pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was released from a Dublin prison in December after spending two months behind bars. The two were among the most prominent parents accused in the program, which authorities said involved heavy bribes to bring undeserving teens to schools with faked test results or fake athletic credentials. Giannulli was released at home on Friday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. He would have to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, the person said. The person was unable to publicly discuss the matter and addressed the AP on condition of anonymity. Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, was being held in a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara. He reported in November and was due to be released in April. A home release in the Giannullis case is not unusual, in part due to the short duration of his sentence. Records show he is under the supervision of a Bureau of Prisons facility in Long Beach, which operates a halfway house as well as inmates who are under house arrest. Records indicate he will be released from house arrest on April 17. The Justice Department has ordered increased use of house arrest and expedited release of eligible inmates by the Bureau of Prisons, with priority for those in low or medium security prisons, starting with virus hot spots. But advocates have raised concerns about racial and financial inequalities among those granted house arrest. In touch reported for the first time the release of Giannulli. Giannulli’s lawyers and Prison Bureau officials did not immediately return requests for comment on Saturday. This story has been updated to correct the fact that Mossimo Giannulli is housebound, not in a halfway house. Balsamo reported from New York. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Error! There was an error processing your request.

