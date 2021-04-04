TMC neta Koushani Mukherjee’s “Mother, Sister” remark arouses anger; She defends





As the political battle in the state of West Bengal, where polls intensify, escalates day by day, actor-turned-candidate for Trinamool (TMC) Congress, Koushani Mukherjee, courted the controversy on Saturday after a video with its alleged comment “Please think before you vote, you have mother, sister at home” has gone viral. Clarifying her comment in the viral video, the newly inducted TMC leader said part of her comment was taken out of context and placed in the video by BJP’s IT cell to give it a different meaning. Koushani Mukherjee had joined TMC two months ago and is in the fray in the headquarters of Krishnagar. Actor-turned-TMC frontman clarifies his ‘mother-sister’ comment Speaking further, Koushani said she has sought to project the fact that Bengal is the safest state for women, unlike Uttar Pradesh, ruled by BJP, where women have been raped in Hathras. and their parents were shot for protesting. “The BJP computer cell edited the images for cheap politics,” the TMC leader added. Not only that, by going to her official Facebook page, Koushani also posted a video of what she claimed was her original comment. In this latest video, she is seen walking through her constituency to solicit votes and tell voters “Think twice before you vote for BJP, you have your mom and sisters at home.” Later in the video, the TMC leader is also seen saying, “In Didi’s Bengal, women are safe. Don’t vote for BJP if you don’t want Bengal to turn into another Hathras. in Uttar Pradesh, ruled by the BJP. “ BJP slams Koushani from TMC Reacting to the TMC chief’s viral video, Koushani, Rupa Bhattacharya, now actor turned BJP leader, took a jibe at Koushani and said: “The words of the so-called actress turned politician like you make us hang my head in shame. ” An actress must have refined taste. If you think that by making such an ugly comment you will become attached to the Trinamool congressional workers, rest assured that they will hate your hypocrisy from the bottom of their hearts, she added. Elections in West Bengal The first two rounds of voting in West Bengal recorded a turnout of 79.9% and 80.43% respectively. The vote for 31 seats in the third phase will take place on April 6 and the vote for 44 seats in the fourth phase on April 10. In addition, in the fifth phase, on April 17, 45 seats will go to the topolls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22, when the elections for 43 seats will take place. In the seventh phase, on April 26, the ballot will take place for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go to the polls. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (Image: PTI, Twitter- @ KoushaniMukher1)







