Billie Eilish REVEALS why she had to keep her blonde hair a secret

Billie Eilish recently answered questions from fans on Instagram and also revealed the reason she is keeping her blonde look a secret.

Billie Eilish, who recently launched her new look on Instagram, left fans in shock as she shed her green locks. The Grammy-winning singer recently in a Q&A with her fans revealed the real reason she needs to keep her blonde look a secret. Eilish had revealed on Instagram that she wore a wig to the 2021 Grammys and then shared selfies showing off her new look on Instagram.

Speaking about the hair lightening process, Eilish revealed that it took months to convert her hair color. When a fan asked why she kept this a secret for a long time, the Bad Guy singer said, “Because it took six weeks to accomplish it.” Eilish also shared a photo from the “first round” of the hair dyeing process where she is seen sporting a blonde top but still had tints of red at the bottom, showing how the bleaching process was.

Billie’s entire hair lightening process took six weeks until she achieved the perfect platinum blonde shade. Eilish also responded to a fan’s question that the whitening process is harmful. The singer wrote: “Honestly so healthy and I wasn’t expecting this at all.”

While answering these fan questions, Billie was seen showing off her golden locks and was also seen wearing a mask. The singer also confirmed that the last photo she had of herself sporting the green locks was from January 2021. She also posed with the wig she wore to the 2021 Grammys and confirmed that she wore it afterwards. that a fan asked her about it.

