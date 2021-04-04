Deepa Chatterjee, wife of late actor Soumitra Chatterjee, dies at 83





A flashback from Soumitra Chatterjee and Deepa Chatterjee (courtesy Facebook) Strong points Deepa Chatterjee died in Calcutta on Sunday

“Maa took her last breath around 2:55 a.m.,” her daughter said.

“She died of kidney failure,” added Paulami Bose New Delhi: The wife of late legend Soumitra Chatterjee, Deepa Chatterjee, died in a Kolkata hospital in the early hours of Sunday. She was 83 years old. Last November, Soumitra Chatterjee died at the age of 85 after fighting for life for weeks in a hospital in Calcutta. Soumitra Chatterjee and Deepa Chatterjee are survived by their daughter Paulami Bose and their son Sougata Chatterjee. In a statement, Paulami Bose revealed that her mother Deepa Chatterjee had been admitted to a Beleghata hospital in Calcutta due to a deterioration in her health – she died last night due to kidney failure: ” Maa took her last breath at around 2:55 am She died of kidney failure, “PTI news agency said. Deepa Chatterjee has reportedly been battling diabetes for 45 years. Speaking to the Calcutta Times, Paulami Bose said his mother lost the zeal to live after the death of Soumitra Chatterjee in November of last year. In a heartbreaking statement, Paulami Bose told CT: “After Bapi (Papa Soumitra Chatterjee) passed away in November, to land lost the will to live. She kept telling us, ‘Please let me go now.’ “ As an actress, Deepa Chatterjee has only appeared in a few films – she worked with iconic Bengali stars Uttam Kumar and Supriya Choudhury in the 1970 film Bilambita Lay. She also starred in films such as Durga (2001). Deepa Chatterjee also appeared in Catherine Berge’s documentary on Soumitra Chatterjee’s career titled Gaach (1998). Soumitra Chatterjee died on November 15, weeks after recovering from COVID-19. The actor’s funeral was held with a gun salute and was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as several prominent figures from the Bengali film industry. (With PTI input)

