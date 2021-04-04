The EastEnders stars who have swapped Walford for Hollywood with varying degrees of success





Of all the soaps, the EastEnders stars have had the most success breaking into Hollywood. You would hope, with episodes most days of the week and experiencing all the drama you could think of, that the stars of Walford would be in a privileged position to have a chance to become famous in Los Angeles. Sadly, only a select few have made it through to blockbusters and the vast majority have failed to make a name for themselves above the pond. But there’s still a decent list of EastEnders celebs who took a good chance at Tinsel Town. Ben hardy

(Image: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

After a few years as Peter Beale on EastEnders between 2012 and 2013, Ben took Hollywood by storm. He starred in X-Men: Apocalypse, Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary Shelley, and Netflix’s 6 Underground. The 30-year-old played the handsome Archangel in X-Men and was almost unrecognizable as Roger Taylor with long, shaggy hair in Bohemian Rhapsody. Robert kazinsky

(Image: SCU)

Rob played EastEnders favorite Sean Slater from 2006-2009 before jumping over the pond to star on the popular vampire show True Blood as Macklyn Warlow. He went on to star in Hollywood action movies including Pacific Rim, Warcraft, Hot Pursuit, and Captain Marvel, as well as the crime show Law & Order LA. Rob made a brief return to Albert Square in 2019, but it looks like he was lost to Hollywood. Martine mccutcheon

(Image: Matt Crossick / PA)

Martine was beloved as Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders until Frank Butcher crushed and killed her character. A few years later, Martine became a hit when she was cast to play Hugh Grant’s Natalie in Love Actually. Thanks to the film’s success here and above the pond, she is now a familiar face every Christmas. Sam strike Sam, a former EastEnders student, played Johnny Carter in 2013-14. Keeping things serious, he made his Hollywood debut in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface and went on to play a serial rapist on the Netflix show Mindhunter. Is your weekly dose of Albert Square theater just not enough? Do you find yourself browsing the social media pages of the cast members, trying to guess what might happen next? Do you know the Enders as well as your own family? If the answer to any of the above questions is a definite yes, we have good news. You can sign up for the MyLondon EastEnder newsletter to get all the latest Walford news straight to your inbox twice a week – and it’s absolutely FREE! Make sure you stay ahead of the crowd and get all the gossip about upcoming storylines, offscreen gossip, and cast updates by signing up. To subscribe to the EastEnders London newsletter, simply follow this link and select the newsletter that suits you. And to truly personalize your news experience on the go, you can download our top rated free apps for iPhone and Android. Learn more here. Most recently, he made an appearance in the historical drama Chernobyl. Michelle ryan

(Image: BBC)

Michelle played Zoe Slater, famous for this scene in the Scottish heaths, from 2000 to 2005. She made an exciting Hollywood debut in 2007 as the lead role in Bionic Woman, but unfortunately the show was canceled after eight episodes. She then starred in the American romantic comedy Love’s Kitchen. Sean Maguire Sean was a crush as Walford Town footballer Aidan Brosnan on the soap opera in 1993. But EastEnders weren’t enough for Sean, so he tried his luck in the United States. He made a name for himself in Hollywood when he landed a role as Robin Hood in the popular American drama Once Upon A Time. For all the latest EastEnders gossip, spoilers, quizzes, and MyLondon nostalgia, just like our dedicated Facebook page. We will bring you the latest soap novelties so you don’t miss a thing. You can also Follow us on twitter. He also starred in Meet the Spartans in 2008. Patsy palmer

(Image: Jonathan Brady / PA Wire)

Patsy left EastEnders in 2014 to pursue the Hollywood dream. Sadly, Hollywood has not welcomed her with open arms as she has yet to play a major role. Luckily for us, Patsy never completely turned her back on Albert Square, returning as Bianca Jackson in 2019. Michael Greco After leaving the Beppe cop job on EastEnders, Michael left London for the United States and landed a role in ABC’s Emmy-winning Revenge in 2012.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos