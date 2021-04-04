The EastEnders stars who have swapped Walford for Hollywood with varying degrees of success

Of all the soaps, the EastEnders stars have had the most success breaking into Hollywood.
You would hope, with episodes most days of the week and experiencing all the drama you could think of, that the stars of Walford would be in a privileged position to have a chance to become famous in Los Angeles.
Sadly, only a select few have made it through to blockbusters and the vast majority have failed to make a name for themselves above the pond.
But there’s still a decent list of EastEnders celebs who took a good chance at Tinsel Town.
Ben hardy
After a few years as Peter Beale on EastEnders between 2012 and 2013, Ben took Hollywood by storm.
He starred in X-Men: Apocalypse, Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary Shelley, and Netflix’s 6 Underground.
The 30-year-old played the handsome Archangel in X-Men and was almost unrecognizable as Roger Taylor with long, shaggy hair in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Robert kazinsky
Rob played EastEnders favorite Sean Slater from 2006-2009 before jumping over the pond to star on the popular vampire show True Blood as Macklyn Warlow.
He went on to star in Hollywood action movies including Pacific Rim, Warcraft, Hot Pursuit, and Captain Marvel, as well as the crime show Law & Order LA.
Rob made a brief return to Albert Square in 2019, but it looks like he was lost to Hollywood.
Martine mccutcheon
Martine was beloved as Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders until Frank Butcher crushed and killed her character.
A few years later, Martine became a hit when she was cast to play Hugh Grant’s Natalie in Love Actually.
Thanks to the film’s success here and above the pond, she is now a familiar face every Christmas.
Sam strike
Sam, a former EastEnders student, played Johnny Carter in 2013-14.
Keeping things serious, he made his Hollywood debut in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface and went on to play a serial rapist on the Netflix show Mindhunter.
Most recently, he made an appearance in the historical drama Chernobyl.
Michelle ryan
Michelle played Zoe Slater, famous for this scene in the Scottish heaths, from 2000 to 2005.
She made an exciting Hollywood debut in 2007 as the lead role in Bionic Woman, but unfortunately the show was canceled after eight episodes.
She then starred in the American romantic comedy Love’s Kitchen.
Sean Maguire
Sean was a crush as Walford Town footballer Aidan Brosnan on the soap opera in 1993.
But EastEnders weren’t enough for Sean, so he tried his luck in the United States.
He made a name for himself in Hollywood when he landed a role as Robin Hood in the popular American drama Once Upon A Time.
He also starred in Meet the Spartans in 2008.
Patsy palmer
Patsy left EastEnders in 2014 to pursue the Hollywood dream.
Sadly, Hollywood has not welcomed her with open arms as she has yet to play a major role.
Luckily for us, Patsy never completely turned her back on Albert Square, returning as Bianca Jackson in 2019.
Michael Greco
After leaving the Beppe cop job on EastEnders, Michael left London for the United States and landed a role in ABC’s Emmy-winning Revenge in 2012.