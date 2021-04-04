Twenty-one artists featured in Artist Showcase 2021





PORT TOWNSEND – Northwind Art presents Artist Showcase 2021, the first exhibition curated by the gallery of new and returning visual artists. The exhibit at the gallery at 701 Water Street opened on Thursday. Exhibition hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Artist Showcase invited submissions from regional 2D and 3D artists for a nine-month exhibition contract. Many artists from the past year have been invited to return. Twenty-one regional artists have been brought together in an exhibition that features a range of contemporary works, including painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics, pastels and sculpture. New rotating exhibitions of the group will be presented until December 2021. Northwind Art was born in January from the merger of the Port Townsend School of the Arts and the Northwind Arts Center. Artists The artists of the Artist Showcase 2021 cohort are Brandy Agun, Jinx Bryant, Jeanne Edwards, James Ferrara, Sanya Glisic, Brian Goodman, Joyce Hester, Meg Kaczyk, Kim Kopp, Barbara Luttrell, Wanda Mawhinney, Evan Miller, Sandra Offut, Jadyne Reichner , Elizabeth Reutlinger, Jim Romberg, Egor Shokoladov, Kim Simonelli, Sydni Sterling, Linda Tilley and Diane Walker. New this year in the Northwind Art Artist Showcase, Sterling, a painter, works from his studio in Indianola. She received her BA in Painting from the University of Oregon and attended the Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Art in Dijon, France. She now paints full time after a successful career in retail art direction. Glisic, engraver, is also joining the Artist Showcase group for the first time, exhibiting meticulously hand-drawn and screen-printed works. Sanya Glisic’s print “Moth” is one of the artwork at Northwind Art’s Best Gallery. Originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Glisic is an artist and designer whose illustrations have appeared on book covers by Penguin Books, Chicago Reader, Felt, Seven Stories Press and others. She was Artist in Residence at Chicago Printmakers Collaborative, Spudnik Press Chicago, and Marin Verbanov Residency in Bulgaria. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Photographer Brian Goodman is returning to Artist Showcase for the third time, and his abstract photograph – part of his “Solace of Space” series – is featured on the exhibition poster. Brian Goodman’s photograph, “In the Misty Morning,” is on display at Northwind Art’s Best Gallery. Goodman studied photography and graphic design at El Camino College in Gardena, California, the Bezalel Academy of Art & Design in Jerusalem, Israel, and the Otis / Parsons School of Art & Design in Los Angeles. Goodman’s work was also featured last year in an art exhibition by Northwind titled “Their Footsteps Remain: Images of Manzanar,” a photographic tribute to the ruins of this Japanese internment camp in northern China. California. Its current series “Solace of Space” is designed to draw viewers into spaces of comfort and seclusion, free from the visual noise encountered every day, organizers said. To see the exhibition and learn more about the artists, visit NorthwindArt.org.









