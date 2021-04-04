Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings actor Rege-Jean Page will not appear in season 2 of the Netflix show





British-Zimbabwean actor Page was a star for the first season, but his character’s stories largely end in the opening volume of Julia Quinn’s original books, each of which follows a different brother from the Bridgerton family.

Rege-Jean page. Morgan Lieberman / AFP

Rege-Jean Page won’t return for second season of Regency’s record-breaking romance BridgertonNetflix said on Friday, eliciting howls of desperation from fans of the dashing Duke of Hastings. The very popular series of Grey’s Anatomy Designer Shonda Rhimes brings a modern twist to books about an upper class family in early 19th century England, including the color blind cast. British-Zimbabwean actor Page was a star for the first season, but his character’s stories largely end in the opening volume of Julia Quinn’s original books, each of which follows a different brother from the Bridgerton family. “Dear readers, as all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid farewell to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” a letter said on the account. Twitter of the show. Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021 “Simon will be missed on screen, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family.” In January, Netflix announced that Bridgerton had become the streaming platform’s most popular new series, watched by more than 82 million households. He cast several black actors in high society roles, including Page, despite the fact that slavery was not abolished until 1833 in England and racism was rife. “Remember: the duke never left,” Rhimes wrote on Instagram. “He’s just waiting to be watched again.” But some fans were apoplectic, with a handwriting, “That’s a joke, right? Otherwise, you just killed this show.” “Better if this is a late April Fool’s joke,” wrote another. The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she made her Regency London debut in search of a husband, while the second will focus on her brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey.) “Daphne will remain a dedicated wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the social season ahead and what it has to offer more intrigue and romance than my readers can handle,” the published letter said. Friday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos