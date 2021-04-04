Hollywood Rewind | Spy Kids: the quintessential family animator of the 2000s





Family films with a specific goal of entertaining children were a rare genre at the time. Now we apparently have it in abundance, but in the 90s and early 2000s it was more of an exception than a rule. However, things changed with Robert Rodriguez’s 2001 film Spy Kids. The film was a kind of passionate project for the filmmaker who also wrote, produced and edited the film. Spy Kids played a host of familiar faces and was tasked with introducing Alexa Vega and Daryl Christopher Sabara to showbiz in general. Even 20 years later, Spy Kids is one of those rare films that has retained its inherent innocence and charm. The visual effects weren’t half bad either, considering the time it was released. Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alan Cumming, Teri Hatcher, Danny Trejo, Robert Patrick, Mike Judge, George Clooney and Richard Linklater formed the rest of the main cast. The story revolved around a set of parents (played by Antonio and Carla) who are super spies in disguise retired from active field work. They mainly work in the office but an important mission needs their help and they are recovering again to save the world. However, things turn badly and their two children, Carmen and Juni (Alexa and Daryl), knowing the true identity of their father and mother, decide to take the matter into their own hands. But the road ahead is difficult, will they succeed? The rest of the plot takes from here. Spy Kids is full of cool looking CGIs, thrilling action, and lots of fun moments for families. I remember watching this movie on TV as a kid and marveling at all of the high tech stuff kids used in the movie. There isn’t a lot of “acting” to do here, but the little there is is pretty compelling. Child actors Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara stood out. They were lovely and made a great brother-in-law team to watch on screen. The film, which just turned 20, was greeted with great warmth upon its release. Its star Alexa recently took to Instagram to reminisce about the good old days, recording the shock and surprise at the film’s 20th anniversary. “What the hell was it 20 years ago ?! Only the absolute best memories with my family forever. So blessed to have been a part of something so special. The amount of love I have for everyone on this cast and on this team. You made my childhood !!! Thank you for creating the most amazing experience for me… for Daryl and for our families! #SpyKids # SpyKids20th, ”Alexa wrote on social media. Back to Hollywood: Godzilla of 1998 | The others | Telephone booth | Wild | Scream | The Godfather II | A beautiful day | True Romance | Little Women | Face to face | Pulp Fiction | Crouching tiger, hidden dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean Girls | Die Hard | Never been kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief meeting | The Truman Show | The deer hunter | The brilliant | Clueless | Ferris Bueller’s day off | Blue velvet | Taxi driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say anything | Warm body | Bright Star | Malcolm X | Stardust | Red eyes | Notting Hill | Fargo | Virgin suicides | The Breakfast Club | Nice to meet you | Walk the line | Blood Diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal Kombat | Madison County Bridges | Edward in the Silver Hands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She must have it | Ever After | The devil wears Prada | The matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Sound | Society of the Dead Poets | Insomnia in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before sunset | School of rock | About a boy | Some good men | 50/50 | Start over | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolate | Batman begins | 10 things I hate about you | The deceased | Freedom writers | Pretty woman | Dan in real life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monsters’ Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit | You have mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The silence of the lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holidays | American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before sunrise | Woman’s perfume | Finding Forrester | Sixteen candles There are four movies in the Spy Kids series – Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. The Spy Kids series not only garnered critical acclaim, but it did all it could at the box office. The first Spy Kids movie alone grossed $ 147 million worldwide. You can watch Spy Kids movies on Google Play.

