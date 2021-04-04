Entertainment
Ileana D’Cruz’s 5 Best Bollywood Movies According to IMDb; from ‘Barfi’ to ‘Happy Ending’
Indian actor Ileana D’Cruz is known for his works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut with the Telugu language filmDevadasuin 2006, then starred in several Tamil and Hindi films. Here are Ileana D’Cruz’s top five Bollywood movies according to IMDb.
Barfi!
Ileana D’Cruz made her Bollywood debut with director Anurag BasuBarfi !. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. Ileana played the role of Shruti Ghosh, a young Bengali girl, who falls in love with a mute and deaf boy, Barfi, but later leaves him. The actor also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for his performance, one of Ileana D’Cruz’s best films with an IMDb rating of 8.1 / 10.
Raid
The filmRaidis based on a real-life raid carried out by agents of the Income Tax Department in 1980. The film stars Ajay Devgan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Ileana played the role of Malini Patnaik, the wife of the income tax official. The film was released on March 16, 2018 and grossed over Rs. 140 crores. The film’s IMDb rating is 7.4.
Rustom
Ileana starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2016 filmRustom.This is the story of a naval officer Rustom played by Akshay Kumar, whose wife Cynthia, played by Ileana, cheats on him with their close friend, Vikram. Rustom is then charged with the murder of Vikram. The film grossed over Rs. 210 crore and has an IMDb rating of 7.1 / 10.
Mubarakan
The filmMubarakanhas an IMDb rating of 5.5 and has cast Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma and Athiya Shetty as the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Karan and Charan, identical twins, and their love interests Shruti and Nafisa. Ileana played the role of Shruti in the film.
Happy ending
Ileana D’Cruz starred in the filmHappy endingopposite Saif Ali Khan in 2014. The film also placed Kalki Koechlin, RanvirShorey, Govinda and Rahul Nath in supporting roles. The film is the story of author Yudi, who suffers from writer’s block as his editors stop supporting him. Ileana starred as an author named Aanchal Reddy in the film. The film was released on November 21, 2014 and has an IMDb rating of 5.4.
Promotional Image Source: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]