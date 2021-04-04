Connect with us

Today’s list of famous birthdays for April 4, 2021 includes celebrities Robert Downey Jr., Natasha Lyonne

Top celebrity birthdays April 4, 2021

Birthday wishes go out to Robert Downey Jr., Natasha Lyonne and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on April 4th, and learn an interesting fact about each one.

Clive davis

Clive Davis speaks onstage at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Hows Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)

Producer Clive Davis turns 89

Fun fact: inducted into Rock Hall in 2000

Craig T. Nelson

Craig T. Nelson arrives at the World Premiere of “Incredibles 2” at the El Capitan Theater on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Actor Craig T. Nelson turns 77

Fun fact: made her feature film debut in The Return of Count Yorga in 1971

Hugo weaving

Actor Hugo Weaving poses for photographers as he arrives at the ‘Mortal Engines’ film premiere in central London on Tuesday November 27, 2018 (Photo by Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP)

Hugo Weaving actor turns 61

Fun fact: is Megatron’s voice in the live-action Transformers movies

Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, Robert Downey Jr.

Rami Malek, from left, Selena Gomez and Robert Downey Jr. attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Dolittle” at the Regency Village Theater on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

Actor Robert Downey Jr. turns 56

Fun fact: ready to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock Holmes 3

Collage of Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. over the years

Other fun facts about Robert Downey Jr.

Check out our slideshow with more fun facts about Robert Downey Jr.

David Blaine, Paris Hilton

Illusionist David Blaine, left, performs live on stage as Paris Hilton attends the YouTube TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at Langham Huntington on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. ( Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)

Magician David Blaine turns 48

Fun fact: once held a Guinness World Record for holding his breath for over 17 minutes

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne attends the Independent Filmmaker Project’s 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Actress Natasha Lyonne turns 42

Fun fact: she started playing Opal on Pee-wees Playhouse

More celebrities with birthdays today

Actor Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) is 71 years old. Gatlin Brothers singer Steve Gatlin is 70 years old. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawsons Creek, History of the World Part 1) is 67 years old. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, The Practice) is 65. Actor Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black) is 63 years old. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59 years old. Talk show host Graham Norton is 58. Comedian David Cross (Arrested Development, Mr. Show) is 57 years old. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55 years old. Country singer Clay Davidson is 50 years old. Buckcherry singer Josh Todd is 50 years old. Singer Jill Scott is 49 years old. The Cardigans bassist Magnus Sveningsson is 49 years old. Singer Kelly Price is 48 years old. Soul for Real singer Andre Dalyrimple Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 46 years old. Actor James Roday (psych) is 45 years old. Comedian-actor Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) is 38 years old. Actor Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist) is 38. Actor and singer Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101) is 30 years old. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (The Middle, Anger Management) is 28 years old. Singer Austin Mahone is 25 years old.

Other popular or historic birthdays on April 4

Dorothea Dix, social activist

Charles Funk, Funk & Wagnalls Encyclopedia

Japanese WW II Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto

Maya Angelou, poet

Heath Ledger, actor

with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com

