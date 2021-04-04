Today’s list of famous birthdays for April 4, 2021 includes celebrities Robert Downey Jr., Natasha Lyonne





Top celebrity birthdays April 4, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Robert Downey Jr., Natasha Lyonne and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on April 4th, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Clive Davis speaks onstage at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Hows Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP) Producer Clive Davis turns 89 Fun fact: inducted into Rock Hall in 2000 Craig T. Nelson arrives at the World Premiere of “Incredibles 2” at the El Capitan Theater on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP) Actor Craig T. Nelson turns 77 Fun fact: made her feature film debut in The Return of Count Yorga in 1971 Actor Hugo Weaving poses for photographers as he arrives at the ‘Mortal Engines’ film premiere in central London on Tuesday November 27, 2018 (Photo by Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP) Hugo Weaving actor turns 61 Fun fact: is Megatron’s voice in the live-action Transformers movies Rami Malek, from left, Selena Gomez and Robert Downey Jr. attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Dolittle” at the Regency Village Theater on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) Actor Robert Downey Jr. turns 56 Fun fact: ready to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock Holmes 3 Robert Downey Jr. over the years Other fun facts about Robert Downey Jr. Check out our slideshow with more fun facts about Robert Downey Jr. Illusionist David Blaine, left, performs live on stage as Paris Hilton attends the YouTube TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at Langham Huntington on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. ( Photo by Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP) Magician David Blaine turns 48 Fun fact: once held a Guinness World Record for holding his breath for over 17 minutes Natasha Lyonne attends the Independent Filmmaker Project’s 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) Actress Natasha Lyonne turns 42 Fun fact: she started playing Opal on Pee-wees Playhouse More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) is 71 years old. Gatlin Brothers singer Steve Gatlin is 70 years old. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawsons Creek, History of the World Part 1) is 67 years old. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, The Practice) is 65. Actor Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black) is 63 years old. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59 years old. Talk show host Graham Norton is 58. Comedian David Cross (Arrested Development, Mr. Show) is 57 years old. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55 years old. Country singer Clay Davidson is 50 years old. Buckcherry singer Josh Todd is 50 years old. Singer Jill Scott is 49 years old. The Cardigans bassist Magnus Sveningsson is 49 years old. Singer Kelly Price is 48 years old. Soul for Real singer Andre Dalyrimple Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 46 years old. Actor James Roday (psych) is 45 years old. Comedian-actor Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) is 38 years old. Actor Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist) is 38. Actor and singer Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101) is 30 years old. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (The Middle, Anger Management) is 28 years old. Singer Austin Mahone is 25 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on April 4 Dorothea Dix, social activist Charles Funk, Funk & Wagnalls Encyclopedia Japanese WW II Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto Maya Angelou, poet Heath Ledger, actor with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Past Celebrity Fun Facts (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert A look at lists of fun facts about previous movies and TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscar host since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 