Bollywood Drugs Case actor Gaurav Dixit missing after BCN raid his residence





The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has a long history of raiding and arresting people allegedly linked to the Bollywood drug scandal. Following the arrest of actor Ajaz Khan, NCB questioned the actor and shortly thereafter raided the home of another television actor. During the interrogation of Ajaz Khan, the name of TV actor Gaurav Dixit emerged and after raiding his home, a large amount of MD, MDMA and charas was recovered by the agency. investigation. READ ALSO | BCN raids TV actor’s home after questioning Ajaz Khan over drug case NCB on Saturday cracked down on a drug racket in Mumbai. The agency raided TV actor Gaurav Dixit’s apartment and found a large amount of drugs in his Lokhandwala apartment in Andheri on Saturday evening. The actor managed to escape a few minutes before the NCB arrived for the raid, however. A few days ago, Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB for possession of prohibited drugs. As soon as he arrived at Mumbai airport from Rajasthan, he was arrested by the agency because his name was mentioned in a statement by drug supplier Shadab Batata. According to NCB, the actor’s WhatsApp chat and voice notes between him and Shadab Batata revealed that Khan was involved in the drug trade. The agency told the court that Ajaz was an influential person and used him for wrongdoing. The agency wants to interview Ajaz and Shadab Batata face to face and will also conduct a thorough investigation on the same subject. The ALPRAZOLAM tablet was collected from Ajaz Khan. When asked about the same, the actor said it was his wife’s sleeping pill as she took the pill to fight depression after her miscarriage. READ ALSO | EXCLUSIVE | ‘Leaving Rhea Chakraborty out of the Chehre trailer or the movie was never an option’: Anand Pandit Stay tuned for more news.

