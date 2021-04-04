Kate Ferdinand cuddles baby Cree as she leads celebrities celebrating Easter

Like millions of people across the UK, celebrities are celebrating Easter in style with their mini-mes.
And with the sun coming out and the cases of Covid-19 dropping across the country, it finally feels like we have something positive to celebrate.
Kate Ferdinand led the charge for the famous faces as she shared a rare snap of baby Cree, all dressed up in her adorable bunny-themed babygro.
Cradling her baby boy carefully against her shoulder, Kate snapped a selfie of him in her huge walk-in closet after having them both ready for the day.
She wore a nude tank top, black leggings and a raw silk shirt worn open with the sleeves rolled up, completing her casual look with a chunky designer watch and delicate gold jewelry.
Cree, meanwhile, was dressed in a cute white all-in-one with the back of a bunny with big ears and a cotton tail.
“Happy Easter everyone,” Kate wrote.
“We had such a great day, we celebrated a day earlier, because of a lot of football tomorrow.
“I wish I could have all the grown ups (including Rio) in matching bunny outfits, but I’m about to get away with the matching Christmas pajamas! I don’t want to push my luck … so just Scream for now. Easter long weekend. ”
Kate also gave fans a glimpse of what she has planned for her stepchildren – Lorenz, Tate and Tia – as she hosts an elaborate egg hunt in the grounds of their mansion.
Personalized bags with each child’s name were laid out ready for the hunt, along with glass jars filled with mini eggs.
Kate wasn’t the only star going all out for Easter – The Wanted frontman Tom Parker also shared some sweet snaps of her babies enjoying the warm weather on an egg hunt.
He posted a photo of little Aurelia, 21, wearing a pair of white bunny ears wrapped in colorful flowers as she sat surrounded by daffodils.
The cute little girl held a blue egg in her chubby hands and had more in her little pink basket in front of her, no doubt ready to look over her transport.
She was wearing a beige coat printed with small sprigs of flowers and was looking at her parents in the cute shot.
No doubt his little brother Bodhi was just out of sight with interest, even though he’s still too small for chocolate, only six months old.
Elsewhere, Rebecca Adlington shared a rare photo of her two children dressed for Easter Sunday.
Proud older sister Summer, five, might appear to be cuddling her little brother Albie, who is one month old today.
She was wearing a pair of white bunny ears and was smiling at the camera while holding little Albie.
“Happy Easter everyone,” the former Olympic swimmer captioned the photo.
Stacey Solomon has also been to town at her new 1.2million mansion, going totally overboard to make the day special for all of her boys.
She organized an elaborate Easter egg hunt in the gardens, with a basket for each of her children to find all the treats.
They had to solve clues and follow the rabbit’s trial to Wendy’s house, where two huge chocolate crates waited to be torn and devoured.
How did you celebrate Easter with your little ones? Let us know in the comments below.
