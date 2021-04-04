Is Tiger Shroff replaced by Prabhas in Rambo’s Bollywood remake?





Tiger Shroff in the Rambo poster

Image Credit: GN Archives

Rambo’s Bollywood remake was announced with great fanfare at Cannes 2017, with Tiger Shroff greenlit to don the Sylvester Stallones bandana in the action thriller. Yet four years later and the story that is circling Bollywood right now, Shroff is replaced in the remake by none other than Baahubali Prabhas star, with director Siddharth Anand also letting things unfold and focusing on his next Fighter movie instead. However, Shroff himself broke his silence on the rumors during a conversation with entertainment portal Spotboye and denied any such stories. Waste. Where on earth does it come from and why ?, was the response of the star Baaghi. Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: Last Blood

Image Credit: IMDB

Even if that settles things, it is not the first time that such stories have been aired. Previously, when the film was first announced, it was stated that Hrithik Roshan was first offered the role, but he chose to decline the project. However, Anand denied the rumor in 2017 herself saying he only told Roshan because he was a good friend and had no intention of throwing him out. Hrithik and I have an equation or a relationship that is one of great trust and respect, and the point is, we’re constantly talking about doing something together, Anand told IANS at the time. Hrithik and I were clear that we wouldn’t be doing another remake immediately after Bang Bang! [the official adaptation of Knight and Day]. The original Hollywood franchise starred Stallone as John Rambo, a struggling Vietnam War veteran and former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier. There have been five films released so far in the series: First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III, Rambo and Rambo: Last Blood which were released in 2019. Anand is also busy with his film Fighter, which teams up with Roshan and Deepika Padukone which is slated for release on September 30, 2022. Shroff, meanwhile, reunites with co-star Heropanti Kriti Sanon for action thriller Vikas Bahls Ganapath. He is also expected to return with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan in Heropanti 2, which also stars Tara Sutaria.

