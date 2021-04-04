5 times Wild Dog actor Nagarjuna Akkineni wowed fans with his on-screen transformation





Nagarjuna’s films that presented a formidable transformation | Photo credit: Instagram Major Tollywood actor Nagarjuna is known for his tremendous physical transformation. From his first film Vikram later Wild dog, he always tried to entertain audiences in his best way and was also successful. This Akkineni clan hero wowed all his fans with his on-screen transformation trying out different roles. Whether it was a devout role, a boy in love, a mentalist or an action oriented full length movie, he gave his 100% and impressed us with his dedication and passion for his work. So, we have listed a few movies that have featured Nagarjuna in some great roles. Her amazing on-screen transformation just got everyone’s praise and jaw dropped! Wild dog This is Akkineni King’s last film. After the debacle of his last film Manmadhudu 2, he came up with a completely new topic and had the audience witness a full action thriller. Being linked to the terrorist plot, he will be seen as NIA agent Vijay Varma and meet the terrorists who are trying to disrupt India with the deadly attacks. Om Namo Venkatesaya This 2017 film featured Nagarjuna as Lord Balaji’s devotee. With this film, Nagarjuna completely transformed again and tried out the role of a saint Anubhavananda Swamy. Annamayya As the director of K Raghavendra Rao, this film introduced Nagarjuna as a devotee of Lord Balaji. His songs and poems about Lord Balaji with sankirtans made him popular and finally sacrifices his life and the Lord grants salvation to the soul of Annamayya‘. Damarukam This film belongs to a fantasy action genre and features Nagarjuna in the role of an angry young man where he tries to protect his loving wife Anushka Shetty who will be trapped by the demon. With all of his will and support from Lord Shiva, he slays the demon and ultimately saves Anushka and turns into a savior. Raju Gari Gadhi 2 Besides regulating action movies, Nagarjuna this time tried out the role of a mentalist named Rudra and also holds special spirit contact powers. He finds the real culprit behind Samantha’s suicide and finally makes her soul rest in peace.







