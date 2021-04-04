The Americanization of Prince Harry

JOE PUGLIESE / HARPO PRODUCTIONS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answer questions from fellow Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey on a recent CBS special.

My British mother-in-law, Marjorie, flushed the toilet every time Prime Minister Harold Wilson was on “TV”. It was a seriously symbolic gesture on how she saw socialism coming to power in the UK. Marjorie’s “flush” has become part of the family tradition.

Her son, Richard, whom I married in 1972, was eager to become an American after 10 years of living in the United States. Together we watched Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey’s recent interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. During the special, we lost count of the frequent commercials that cost $ 350,000 for 30 seconds to cover the $ 7-9 million paid by CBS to Oprah.

Richard reportedly flushed the Montecito royal couple’s membership in American cancellation culture, claiming to be the victim of a cold-hearted royals, if he thought it would send a message to members of our family who believe the Duchess has had a bad reputation in the British press. But the family knows that we are royalists. So why anti-royal and family feathers?

The point is, we both think the Queen is the cat’s pajamas and Prince Phillip is an admirable example of how to be a supportive spouse and grandfather, especially in the case of Harry and William. .

Oprah’s gentle questioning of the couple didn’t fool us for a minute into thinking that the two-hour pity party was nothing less than awkward, classless merchandising from a couple who prefers the Hollywood royalty to British royalty and an effort to enrich Montecito’s most famous progressive. .

As an old school American who has been married to an old school Brit for almost 50 years, I recognize how American has become of Harry.

Richard used to tell others, if they wondered why he had to throw away his silent puppies and thin ties, “I’m under new management. It was a compliment to me.

Prince Harry has been under new management since he took the fateful walk down St. George’s Alley to meet Meghan Markle at the altar, wearing a tiara she didn’t want to wear.

“What Meghan wants, Meghan gets,” the bride-to-be said shortly before the wedding. Harry’s Americanization had begun.

Last June, in the wake of the alleged murder of George Floyd, Oprah Winfrey publicly declared racism systemic in America, supporting 2,000 Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists who gathered in downtown Santa Barbara to protest against police brutality.

I wonder if people caught Oprah’s oilseed, “Are you saying you were silent or silenced? in Meghan’s tearful claim that she was considering suicide because she had not stepped out of Frogmore Cottage but twice in four months.

Piers Morgan, who had more to lose by leaving the ITV morning show, called the interview “a trashathon, one bomb after another.” Mr Morgan has not wasted a moment trashing Meghan since Harry announced his engagement to the American activist / actress with an agenda. He said he “didn’t believe anything that came out of his mouth” during the interview. Meghan and Harry have called on ITV to be investigated by OFCOM, Britain’s powerful fact-checking agency, to examine possible responsibility for Morgan’s rant.

How is it American?

Quentin Letts, the British author of 50 People Who Buggered Up Britain whom The Spectator called “a beautifully written angry book, wrote about Harry on March 8 in the London Times:” We found out he had started saying as and that he had the beginnings of an American accent. .

“Maybe Charles just didn’t recognize him with that Valley Girl uprising.” Harry certainly drank heavily of West Coast Kool-Aid, Mr Letts said.

By far the most entertaining British commentary came from the controversial 70-year-old Lady Colin Campbell, author of Meghan and Harry, who stayed on to get a head start on what turned out to be a delightfully sarcastic two-hour rant streamed on YouTube.

The aristocrat, known for his offbeat chuckle and biting comments on anything that smacks (in the Sussexes’ case “stinks”) of anti-royalist bias, treated us to what she found “vulgar manipulation and classless “by Meghan of a” stupid “and harassed Harry. The” poor prince didn’t stand a chance “.

Calla Jones Corner

The author lives in Montecito.