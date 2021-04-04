Exhibition Highlights Historic Portsmouth Village | Entertainment





By Rebecca Jones, special at the News-Times HARKERS ISLAND Over a century ago, Portsmouth Village was a bustling maritime village, founded in 1753 as a thriving port town. Portsmouth functioned as a port of lightening, where cargo from ocean-going vessels could be transferred to shallow draft vessels capable of passing through Pamlico and Core Sounds. In 1860, Portsmouth reached its maximum population of 685 people. Between the hurricanes and the many that did not return after the civil war and especially the gigantic Atlantic hurricane season of 1933, the population of the islands declined. Today, in stark contrast to his days filled with the noises of fishermen and families living on the island, he is silent about the human population. However, the buildings are still standing and you can explore and imagine the daily struggles they had against this harsh environment. Portsmouth’s history continues as a 250-acre Historic District and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and managed by the Cape Lookout National Seashore. Friends of Portsmouth Island, in cooperation with Cape Lookout National Seashore, celebrates coming home from Portsmouth every April on even years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 homecoming has been canceled. Coming Home started as a church and family event as they celebrate Portsmouth’s legacy. Many people who do not have direct family ties to the island also participate. The next return home from Portsmouth is scheduled for April 2022. You can find more information on the Friends of Portsmouth Island website at www.friendsofportsmouthisland.org. If you would like to visit the village of Portsmouth, accessible by ferry from Ocracoke, contact 252-928-4361 for tourist information. Meanwhile, an exhibit is on display, which began Thursday and ends on the last day of July at the Core Sound Museum at 806 Arendell St. in Morehead City. An interesting exhibit is China. In 1923, 13-year-old Lionel Gilgo from Portsmouth saved his money to buy a set of this porcelain for his mother, Mattie Gilgo, pictured in the photo above. He ordered the set from a Montgomery Ward catalog. It arrived by courier at Atlantic, then was placed on board the mail boat, Aleta. Lum Gaskill encountered the mail boat in the noise on its way to Ocracoke, and the mail was unloaded for Portsmouth. Lum carried the mail from the pier to the Portsmouth Post Office with a wheelbarrow. The postmaster, Annie Salter, accepted the mail and sent for Lionel to come and collect his package. It was the usual way of delivering all the goods to Portsmouth, and to everyone, not a single dish was broken. A collection of photographs of the village of Portsmouth is also on display. Raleigh photographer Jan Eason sees photography as a way to record and document the natural and social environment. He works primarily with black and white films and has won several awards and has been featured in national and local exhibitions. The exhibition will be presented Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos