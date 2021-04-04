Entertainment
Jessica Alba wore the skin-friendly facial mask that is invading Hollywood
Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Cloth masks continues to be a must have accessory, but that doesn’t mean the protective cover can’t brighten up your outfit and keep you protected at the same time. Take a look at Jessica Alba’s latest outfit, which will inspire you to make your next purchase an elegant silk mask it is not only pleasant for the eyes, but also for the skin.
Alba was pictured outside the Honest Company headquarters earlier this week with the perfect office look (it’s been a while since we’ve seen any of these, have we? ?). She wore a floral print mini dress, a black double-breasted blazer, sheer black tights, and patent leather ankle boots. She completed her chic office look with a $ 590 rattan handbag and a Discover Night $ 55 Silk Face Mask. The latter is something that we can certainly participate in.
If you’ve never tried a silk mask, so Alba is a nice reminder to do it now. Alba and other celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker, and Nina Dobrev have all entered the prettiest face mask trend and not just because that’s it (ahem, pretty), but also because the material has so many beauty benefits.
Discover the night
Buy it! Check out the Silk Night Mask, $ 55; discovernight.com
A little like silk pillowcases have been praised for their beauty benefits, silk masks are appreciated for their skin-friendly nature. Indeed, unlike disposable or cotton masks, soft and supple silk masks can help to nip the mask in the bud thanks to the fabric. softness and antimicrobial properties.
Discover Night’s option loved by celebrities who was also spotted on Adele, Priyanka chopra, and Gigi Hadid is made from 100% skin-friendly mulberry silk, antibacterial and moisturizing. It is also non-absorbent, according to the brand, which means your skin will stay hydrated and any skincare products you apply before wearing the silk mask will stay in place.
Although the price may seem high, the benefits of a silk mask far outweigh the cost, especially if you’ve been dealing with mask-related skin care frustrations. Buy it below.
Discover the night
