SNL Fillets Matt Gaetz, Give God a Lil Nas X Lap Dance

SNL goes to hell, tweeted Lil Nas X Saturday night next to a screenshot of Chris Redd dressed as the singer giving god a lap dance. You Knew The Show Was Going To Go Hard On A Florida Congressman’s Trash Bag Matt Gaetz, although smart money has Colin Jost tackling his obnoxious sneer. (Pete davidson rather took on the role of Assets great defender, whose hero has yet to express a word of support for the now disgraced Potato, and it was like a dud.) The cold opening was another episode of Britney spears talk show, with Chloe fineman rebooting his stellar portrayal of the numb pop star who is also kind of an insightful and insightful interviewer. She declared Lil Nas X innocent for her Satan sneaker modeling transgression, and Mikey days God similarly seemed without judgment. Happy Easter everyone!

The only person having a better night than Lil Nas X was the host Daniel Kaluuya. While it’s an uneven sight, with too many sketches awkwardly dissipating, Kaluuya was an imposing presence from the start. His monologue was one of the best of the season, delivered by a star completely at ease and in charge of the audience. He was so in the moment that he repeatedly told the crowd to wait for their laughter so as not to step on his punchlines. Addressing those who might have been surprised by his British accent, he said Basically I’m what the royals thought the baby would look like. He shouted at his Ugandan aunt into the audience, relived the very 2021 parody of being silent during his Golden Globe acceptance speech, and paid homage to his nine-year-old self, who was so inspired by Kenan thompson and Kel Mitchells Good burger that he wrote his first play and had the honor of seeing it performed in a real theater. Throughout the evening, Kaluuya was as good-natured as he was funny and cheerful. This campaign for the Oscars of the man has become more interesting, as has the range of scripts that will surely come to him.

Gaetz’s real torch had to wait for the weekend’s update, with Jost first acknowledging that the congressman looks like a cartoon drawing of me. With glee, he continued to revert to the predictable idiocy of the fall of politicians, tearing up everything from his clumsy declaration of innocence to QAnons’ reluctance to condemn. Matt Gaetz’s girlfriend would be 17.e letter is Q. It all adds up! What are you waiting for? The storm is finally here! But it was Michael ches surprising joke about what has been dubbed Bidens New New Deal that really made me laugh. Then as SNL, I am also going to hell.

Back to Kaluuya: He was in the top three skits of the night, starting with Will You Get It ?, in which he tried to give his vaccine-skeptical family thousands of dollars in exchange for a vaccine. His cousin Don Juan, played by Redd, was not interested because his bedtime socks made him invulnerable. Later, Kaluuya and Ego Nwodim played immigrant parents who raised their son to be a doctor, not a major in creative writing. If there’s anything we’ve learned about the pandemic, it’s that the world needs more poets, the father fumed.

Sigma Delt’s sketch was funny and delicious, and not just because the camera captured Kaluuya and Bowen Yang pair up beforehand during the commercial break. The frat brothers were fully vaccinated and looking to celebrate with a getaway weekend with babies and rails. And to take it to the next level, Kaluuya decided that they should invite their moms. The brothers heckled the idea, although one by one they found themselves sucked into the idea. And you know what? After all the Easter baskets and plastic egg hunts we’ve put together over the years, don’t we deserve to join your kids in Tahoe for a bribe? Shouldn’t we be seen as valuable additions to the party? Thank you in advance for factoring in our gut health and sun protection needs, and for setting up group discussions so that we can log in ahead of time to determine who wants to supervise the little one. – lunch, lunch and dinner. And damn all of you if you can’t handle your mom in a two piece swimsuit in front of your friends.

I’m also going to hell after last night: Alex moffats guy who just bought a boat, although he invented the Jost digging infection; the Easter lamb that went to a plantation wedding a week ago; the dog trainer who assured everyone that poor Yorkie was tough enough to handle live TV; forever Matt Gaetz. Certainly not in hell: St. Vincent glorious reinforcement singers.

