Christie’s to auction works of art and furniture from La Reverie





Not really an esthete? Do not worry. You don’t need your own taste. With enough money, you can buy someone else’s. Here is your chance. Christie’s has announced that it will offer Sidell Miller’s fine art, decorative art and furniture collections at two sales in May and June. The collection comes from her beachfront home in Palm Beach, La Rverie, which she sold last year for somewhere in the $ 100 million neighborhood. A beautiful neighborhood indeed. Miller’s unwavering eye for design, beauty and authenticity, as well as his collaboration with Peter Marino, created what a Christie’s press release described as “a true collection success.” Works of art A selection of 20 works of art will be on the block at the New York Auction House during Christie’s “ 20th and 21st Century Week, ” which takes place May 11-14, and includes masterpieces impressionist, modern, post-war and contemporary art. The highlight of the collection is Joan Mirs Women (Standing woman) from 1969, one of the flagship series of monumental bronze sculptures that the artist created in the last two decades of his life. Women will be sold at the 20th Century Art Night sale on May 11 and is expected to gross $ 7 million to $ 10 million. Jean Dubuffets is also offered Bathers (Bathers).Painted in 1950, this is Dubuffet’s largest work among a group of 10 and the largest of his works this year. It is estimated to drop from $ 4 million to $ 6 million. Furniture auction The June 10 auction, La Rverie: The Sydell Miller Collection, will feature masterpieces of 18th-century French furniture and design, as well as more modern pieces. François-Xavier Lalannes, of the surrealist, is at the head of modernist highlights the elephanttable’s center. Executed in 2001, the rare piece depicts a herd of elephants gathering under the branching shelter of an octagonal center table and is said to sell for between $ 1 million and $ 1.5 million. “A dream come true” There was a lavish quality to the facility at La Reverie, the Palm Beach home of Sydell Miller and his family, ”said Jonathan Rendell, vice president and head of sales conservation at Christie’s. “The harmony of the interiors paid homage to the eye of the collector and to the know-how of the craftsmen united to furnish the decoration of his collection. The final interiors expressed both sophistication and joy, an atmosphere of harmony, happy life, family. This atmosphere is a rare quality often attempted but rarely achieved. La Rêverie was a dream come true. Sydell Miller and her late husband Arnold co-founded Matrix Essentials Inc., which has grown to become America’s largest professional hair and beauty product manufacturer. Since retiring from the board of directors, Sydell Miller has devoted much of her time and money to philanthropy, particularly at the Cleveland Clinic, where the Sydell and Arnold Miller family pavilion houses the Heart Hospital on the main Ohio campus. The collection is estimated to bring in over $ 30 million from the two sales.

