Tara Sutaria is one of the prettiest actresses with impeccable skin. The actress has been loved since her Bollywood debut. Being a person of many talents, Tara Sutaria manages to leave us in awe of her melodic voice and her current fashion trends. Needless to say the Tadap the actress has garnered praise for all the right reasons. Being an actress is not an easy job especially when there is a lot of use of makeup and products, in a magazine interview Tara Sutaria revealed the homemade mask that helped her maintain her flawless skin.

By revealing more about her skin, she said she had sensitive skin that reacts to almost anything. So, when she was younger, she applied a homemade mask made from honey, turmeric, lemon juice and yogurt. She further revealed how to maintain her hair despite the constant use of hot tweezers and straighteners. Tara Sutaria said she had amazing hair until recently, but since she has to use a lot of product these days on her hair, it has become very dry. Tara Sutaria says that on her days off she uses minimal makeup and lets her skin and hair breathe, she also makes sure to drink plenty of water.

Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in Tadap with newbie Ahan Shetty.

Read also: Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria get together as a couple for a funny and offbeat publicity; look

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.