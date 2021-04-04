Today in the history of entertainment | Federal Information Network





On April 4, 1960, Ben Hur won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. Movie star Charlton Heston was named Best Actor. Simone Signoret (vu-yor-AY ‘) won the best actress award for Room at the Top. In 1963, The Hollies auditioned for EMI Records at Abbey Road Studios. In 1964, The Beatles held the top five spots on the Billboards Hot 100. Cant Buy Me Love was number one, followed by Twist and Shout, She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand and Please Please Me. In 1977, the Clashs debut album, The Clash, was released in Great Britain. It was not released in the United States until 1979, because the content of some songs was deemed too violent for American ears. In 1983, actor Gloria Swanson died of heart disease in New York City. She was 84 years old. In 1996, Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Jerry Garcias ‘widow Deborah scattered some of Garcias’ ashes in the Ganges in India. He had died the previous August. In 2000, Diana Ross announced a Supremes reunion tour, although the other two Supremes, Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence, never performed with Ross. The tour was then canceled due to poor ticket sales. In 2002, guitarist Aaron Kamin (KAY-min) of The Calling suffered a severe electric shock during a sound check in Bangkok, Thailand. The group had to cancel the rest of their international tour. In 2004, musician Beck married actor-screenwriter Marissa Ribisi. Today’s Birthdays: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 77 years old. Actor Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) is 71 years old. Gatlin Brothers singer Steve Gatlin is 70 years old. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawsons Creek, History of the World Part 1) is 67 years old. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, The Practice) is 65. Actor Constance Shulman (Orange Is The New Black) is 63 years old. Actor Hugo Weaving (The Matrix, Lord of the Rings) is 61 years old. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59 years old. Talk show host Graham Norton is 58. Comedian David Cross (Arrested Development, Mr. Show) is 57 years old. Actor Robert Downey Junior is 56 years old. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55 years old. Country singer Clay Davidson is 50 years old. Buckcherry singer Josh Todd is 50 years old. Singer Jill Scott is 49 years old. The Cardigans bassist Magnus Sveningsson is 49 years old. Magician David Blaine is 48 years old. Singer Kelly Price is 48 years old. Soul for Real singer Andre Dalyrimple is 47 years old. Parmalee guitarist Josh McSwain is 46 years old. Actor James Roday (Psych) is 45 years old. Actor Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is The New Black, American Pie) is 42 years old. Eric Andre’s median (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 38 years old. Actor Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist) is 38. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101) is 30 years old. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (boh-bah-DEE’-yah) (“The Middle”, Anger Management) is 28 years old. Singer Austin Mahone is 25 years old. Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.







