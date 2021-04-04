‘Malika the Lion Queen’ narrator Angela Bassett on what she hopes audiences learn from Doc





FOX’s latest wildlife documentary, “Malika the Lion Queen,” follows a lioness in South Africa’s Kruger National Park as she fights for survival. Actress Angela Bassett spoke to Fox News about the narration of the documentary on one of the world’s fiercest predators. “Everyone loves a women’s empowerment story and this one, of course, jumps through the species. And we all grew up with ‘The Lion King’, you know, in our psyche, in our field, ”she says. “But I wonder how many people know for sure that it is really the female of this breed who protects and hunts and who is truly the leader of this pride.” Bassett added what she hopes the public will take away from Malika’s extraordinary trip. “Each Cub has lots and lots of aunts and mothers, they help raise and nurture them and develop them to their potential. And I hope that we can, glean some of that for ourselves, that every child[adupotential[Andweshouldwantthisbestlover”shereasoned[haspotential[Andweshouldwantthebestforthem”shereasoned[adupotentiel[Etnousdevraitvouloircequ’ilyademieuxpoureux»raisonna-t-elle[haspotential[Andweshouldwantthebestforthem”shereasoned DOCUMENTARY PEE-WEE HERMAN IN THE WORKS OF HBO “Lion Queen” executive producer Tom Hugh-Jones told Fox News he and his crew filmed for months and months to capture all the footage. “/> “Shout out to the team and the tremendous hard work they spent following these lions, a lot of what lions do is both day and night, so we literally followed them twenty- four-seven and it was a real labor of love, ”He described. ‘FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS’: 5 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE DOCUMENTARY Hugh-Jones added that he hopes people appreciate and admire these endangered big cats. “Of the lines of commentary, there are actually only thirty thousand lions left in Africa, which is not very large,” he said. “So my real hope is that people get excited about these amazing animals, learn a little bit more, and try to do something to help their lot.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Malika the Lion Queen” will air April 4 on FOX at 8 / 7am. FOX’s Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.

