After Lucifer: what will the main actors do next?

The hit show, Lucifer comes to an end as the second part of the final episode airs on May 28, 2021. The Netflix show has had its ups and downs during its broadcast. It first aired on Fox until it was canceled after season three, but after immense fan support on social media, the show returned to Netflix.

RELATED: Lucifer: 5 Characters Who Have Appropriate Endings (& 5 Who Deserved Better)

LuciferThe main cast of the cast went on a miraculous journey for six years and when it was announced that production was over, Tom Ellis and his co-stars shared sincere messageson Instagram. After the last episode of the series, where will the actors go? Some have already moved on to new projects, while others are still hanging around what the future holds.

ten Tricia helfer

Tricia Helfer made her debut on the series as Lucifer’s mother and as the character of Charlotte Richards. Herstoryline had emotional moments for Lucifer and put certain characters in danger. While being part of Lucifer, Helfer also played a role in the fantasy horror drama SyFy, Van Helsing.

She plays the role of Dracula in season four. While the series is set to feature its fifth and final season, Helfer could bring her back as a character following the storyline from the previous season. Fans will also get to see Helfer in a moving animated short titled, Save Ralphand his recurring role as Erin inIntensify: high tidehas yet to be announced.

9 Tom Welling

Tom Welling might have been known for playing one of the favorite versions of Superman on TV, but he’s rubbed people the wrong way. Lucifer. He played the role of Cain / Pierce in season three, the new police lieutenant who starts dating Chloe but wants to kill her and Lucifer soon.

WithLuciferofficial ending, it’s unclear where Welling will be heading next. Her most recent role was in 2020 in the television program, Professionals. The show centered on an exploding medical satellite and a billionaire and his fiancé turn to a counterintelligence agent for help. The show had 10 episodes in its first season.

8 Scarlett estevez

Actor Scarlett Estevez was the cutest and happiest character on the show. Estevez plays the role of Chloe’s daughter, Trixie, and she softens more hardened characters, like Lucifer, and develops a friendship with Maze. From 2019 to 2020, she had a starring role as Gwen in Bunk’d.

Estevez is already on his way to a new role after Lucifer.Thanks to Actor’s InstagramAccount, fans got to see Estevez in his new future role in the Disney series,Ultra violet and blue demon.According to Deadline, it’s a luchador coming-of-age action comedy starring Estevez as Ultra Violet.

7 Aimee Garcia

When it comes to the happiest, brightest and most optimistic character in Lucifer, the title goes to Ella Lopez, played by Aimee Garcia. Ella is the teams forensic scientist and fans got a peek at her darker past as well. While still being part of Lucifer, Garcia took part in a few movies – one like Vanessa in The Chicano and another where she voiced the character of Denise in The Addams Family animated restart.

RELATED: Lucifer: 10 Characters Who Changed The Most In Season 1

Go forward after LuciferAt the end, Garcia is also set to take part in the voice of the lead role of Jodie in Marvel’s. MODOKThe show is a stop motion adult animated series for Hulu and the storyline involves a world-conquering supervillain who hates superheroes. The supervillain soon faces a midlife crisis with his suburban NewJersey family and his wife, Jodie.

6 Rachael harris

Fans are first introduced to the character of Dr. Linda Martin, played by Rachael Harris, as Lucifer’s psychiatrist and sexual partner. His storyline quickly evolves to become his closest friend, accept his true identity, and fall in love with Amenadiel.

Harris’ latest project took place in 2020 in the TV special, Make it work!about a group of women involved in the fight against COVID-19. Lately, no future role is yet planned for the actor. Instead, she focuses her attention on charitable work for Central Florida United Cerebral Palsy.

5 DB Woodside

DB Woodside stars as Amendiel on Lucifer. The angel is tasked with convincing his brother to return to hell and from the first season, the character undergoes major changes in his storyline for the better. In 2019, Woodside had another recurring role in political drama, Pearson, like Jeff Malone.

The actor gives no clue about the sequel Lucifer comes to an end, but fans can only hope that they can see more of Woodside on the small screen.

4 Kevin Alejandro

Fans have come to love the character of Daniel “Dan” Espinoza, played by Kevin Alejandro. At first he was not the best, as he participated in a corrupt scheme with another officer. Dan also didn’t like Lucifer and his relationship with Chloe, but fans couldn’t help but admire his love for pudding.

In 2020, Alejandro took part in a love film titled The lost husband as a character named Danny. Alejandro is also set to star as Greg in a short film titled, For every good invention. Alejandro also has his own production company,Alejandro Movies, so maybe fans will see more of him via this avenue in the future.

3 Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley-Ann Brandt wowed fans with her nail-hard portrayal of her character, Mazikeen, on Lucifer. The hell demon quickly began to show his vulnerabilities, his feelings of loneliness, and his abilities to be a good friend and a bad friend. It’s safe to say that fans started to sympathize with Maze, all the while thinking she’s a badass.

RELATED: Lesley-Ann Brandt: 10 Movies & TV Shows You Didn’t Know She Was

Brandt was one of the cast to share a long and heartfelt letter to fans of the series. on Instagramafter the show ends. It’s currently unclear whether fans will be able to see Brandt in another role on the big or small screen anytime soon, but everyone’s fingers are crossed.

2 German Lauren

Lauren German stars in Lucifer as Detective Chloe Decker, the lover and partner of Lucifer Morningstar. Chloe, at first, thinks Lucifer is too much of a playboy and a nuisance. However, she quickly opens up to him, develops feelings for him, and then learns that he really is the devil.

Fans liked the character nonetheless. German has devoted the past six years to her role as Chloe Decker. There is no news of any upcoming projects, films or series for the actor.

1 Tom ellis

The impeccably dressed Lord of Hell is played by none other than Tom Ellis. Ellis quickly became a fan favorite character and between the funny remarks, the luxurious life, and the charisma, Lucifer could tempt anyone. The character also came with deeply ingrained scars and family issues.

Fans will be happy to know that they will soon see Ellis in another role – this time in the Netflix romantic comedy titled Players.According to DeadlineHe will star alongside Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. The film follows a sports writer who creates bonding “pieces” with his best friend. However, she did not expect to fall head over heels in love with her target and must re-evaluate her game plan.

NEXT: Ratched: 10 Things Fans Want To See In Season 2



next

Beetleborgs and 9 other great superhero shows everyone forgets







About the Author