Bravo Stars & Cast Respond to Jen Shah’s Recent Arrest





Find out how Jen Shah’s RHOSLC co-stars, along with other Bravolebrities, reacted on social media to his recent arrest and if they were surprised.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citythe fans were amazed whenStar Jen Shah was arrested on Tuesday for conspiring to commit electronic fraud and money laundering as part of a telemarketing scheme. With her “first assistant” Stuart Smith, Jen is said to have created and sold “prospect lists”, that is, the names of individuals aged 55 and over targeted for scams. She now faces up to 30 years in prison. Like Erika Jayne and Teresa Giudice’s legal drama before it, Bravo fans can’t get enough. In addition to these newsworthy criminal allegations, Jen certainly made a name for herself during Season 1. She openly displayed her wealth and luxury, such as having multiple assistants. But it was not clear how she got this money as fans were already wary long before the arrest. Andy Cohen even asked how she got so rich at the reunion. While trying to explain, she more or less described the prospect list scam. As the headline drama unfolded, eyes turned to her co-star’s social media. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: RHOSLC: Everything You Need To Know About Jen Shah’s Assistant Stuart Smith Us weeklyreports some of the reactions. Heather Gay sent writer Evan Ross Katz a dm, reading“I AM SHOOKETH”.Evantweeted it out, although it appears to have been deleted.Series Breakout Brooks Marks, son of Meredith Marks, posted a lip sync on Nicki Minaj’s lyricsShe threw dirt on my name, ended up at her own funeral “,it seemed very sharp. After the video was reposted on Bravo’s fan accounts, her mother argued with commentators, insisting she was not targeting anyone. Brooks had his own beef with Jen after insulting her clothing line. But Jen’s co-stars weren’t the only ones talking about it. Ultimately, a number of Bravolebrities are just as into drama as Bravo viewers are. Heather Dubrow spoke about it on her podcast, expressing her bewilderment that Jen would be going on reality TV and not expecting it to come out. Under the bridgealumKate Chastain joked on Twitter, caption a photodisplay of calls fromUnder the Mediterranean Bridges Bobby Giancola, a telemarketer, and a risk of spam, withI don’t mean to brag but I got calls from a lot of Bravolebs last week.Responding to a thread from Jen struggling to explain her career,Summer houseof Kyle Cooke tweeted “I checked his IG link 2 months ago and it was leading nowhere. “RHOBHTeddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards showed up in the comments section of a @queensofbravophoto from the courthouse. After joking that Teddi was in the picture, Kyle wrote:The way we’ve reported today, I think maybe we should get there. The matter is likely to become much more complicated. And with each new development, more dubious reactions will surely follow.Real Housewives of Salt Lake CitySeason 2 is already in production and it has been reported that Jen’s arrest has been filmed. Fans will also expect to see the reactions on camera. Next: The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City: Jen Shah’s Most Epic Slumps, Ranked Source: Us weekly, @Kate_Chastain Twitter, @imkylecooke Twitter,@queensofbravo Instagram The MCU secretly configured how the Thunderbolts could exist









