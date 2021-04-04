Bollywood is going to make a movie about Sam Manekshaw





Indian First Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who fought five wars in his four-decade military career and led the country to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, will soon be making a biopic of his brilliant career. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who released the title of Former Military Chiefs biopic on the eve of her birthday on April 3, will star. The film titled Sam Bahadurwill be directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Announcing the headline on Instagram, Vicky wrote: “The man. The legend. The courageous heart. Our Sam. On Marshal #SamManekshaw’s birthday, his story got its name. #SamBahadur. Vicky Kaushal also shared the first look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, described by critics as vividly reminiscent of the military veteran. By sharing the first portrait, writes Kaushal, I feel honored, moved and proud to have the chance to recount the journey of this intrepid patriot, the swaggering general, the first Field Marshal of India – SAM MANEKSHAW. Remember him on his death anniversary today and embrace new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala (sic). “ Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was the army chief of staff when India and Pakistan entered the war in 1971 to liberate Bangladesh (then East Pakistan). He was the first Indian military officer to be promoted to the five-star rank of Marshal. He served in the Indian Army for four decades and fought in five wars, the first of which was in the British Indian Army during World War II. He became the 8th Chief of Staff of the Indian Army in 1969 and then led India to victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. Manekshaw captured the national imagination with his straightforward and uncompromising demeanor. He reportedly told then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that the military was not prepared for war in April 1971. He then agreed to Gandhi’s request on the condition that he was given three months to prepare, claiming his job was to fight to win. The request was accepted and the assault on Pakistan was launched in December 1971, which resulted in a decisive victory for India. Deemed too critical of the government, Manekshaw’s no-frills attitude was said to have angered politicians of the day, and inquiries were often sought against him. The tales of his life are filled with witty and ingenious anecdotes, and the tales of his worth still inspire millions of Indians. He retired from active service on January 15, 1973. After his retirement, he moved to Wellington, Tamil Nadu, and died on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94. Authors’ profile Follow EurAsian Times on Google News

