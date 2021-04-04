Why Snyder Cut’s Knightmare Is Actually All Flash’s Fault





The Snyder Cut of Justice League was indeed quite a different movie, including a scene that holds The Flash responsible for Knightmare’s future.

The Snyder cut of Justice League was indeed a whole different movie, including a scene that holds The Flash responsible for Knightmare’s future. Zack Snyder 2016 film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice left fans with plenty of questions needing answers, and not all of them related to why Jesse Eisenberg decided to play Lex Luthor so oddly. The biggest question marks revolved around the Knightmare sequence, in which Bruce Wayne saw a vision of a dystopian future to come, followed by a time travel warning from The Flash. In a parallel to the then recent video game Injustice: gods among us, Batman saw a future in which Darkseid had taken over Earth and used the anti-life equation to dominate Superman’s will and turn him into evil. This is what the public knows now, which is after watching the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The theatrical cut of Justice League didn’t shed any light on Knightmare’s timeline at all, as after Zack Snyder left the DCEU his plans to continue the script were scrapped and the studio demanded significant changes to the story from the director. who took over, Joss Whedon. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Justice League: Snyder Cut Beat The Flash Movie’s Biggest Selling Points While The Flash told Bruce in Batman v superman that Lois Lane was key to why things turned out the way they did in the future, it seems he remembers things a bit too vaguely. While Lois’ death may have left Superman vulnerable to Anti-Life, a simple change of course from The Flash in the Snyder Cut might have avoided the Knightmare altogether. Justice League: Flash mistake led to Knightmare’s future In the Snyder cut of Justice League, Cyborg experiences her own gruesome take on Knightmare’s future, just before DC’s team of heroes awaken a Mother Box in order to resurrect Superman. Stunned, Cyborg then gently says “no”, but The Flash, standing with the order to crank up enough speed to awaken the Mother Box, loses the word “go”, causing Batman’s plan to move forward. and Kal-El is brought in. back to life. While Superman ends up playing a decisive role in the battle against Steppenwolf, that doesn’t change the fact that The Flash may have made a colossal mistake. The Kryptonian ship repeatedly implores Cyborg not to wake the Mother Box, arguing that it would be rather ill-advised. Batman is arguing against the ship, but based on Cyborg’s reaction to his vision, he likely would have reconsidered their plan. Flash’s error removes this option, sending them down the path of destruction, a path that may not be possible to undo. Although it is not clear whether the Justice League could have beaten Steppenwolf without Superman’s help, it’s certainly not impossible that they could have devised an alternate strategy that didn’t involve the Man of Steel. Instead, Superman is designed to be both their savior and their defeat. More: Justice League’s Flash Time Travel Pays Tribute To Christopher Reeve’s Superman Phasmophobia: How to spot ghosts using a candle

