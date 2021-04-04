Scarlet Witch’s worst romance was with her brother, Quicksilver





Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have both made more than a few mistakes in their dating life, but nothing will ever be worse than their time as a couple.

Content Warning: Contains discussion of incest While relationships naturally form in teams like theAvengers, few bonds have been as strong as that between siblingsScarlet witchandMercury. Since their beginnings, the two have been inseparable, following each other through teams and across the lines of good and evil. Although Quicksilver sometimes controlled Wanda’s love life, their relationship in the main Marvel Universe is often one of the purest examples of family love, however, the same cannot be said of their ultimate counterparts. First premiere inUltimate Spider-Man # 1The Ultimate Universe began as an attempt to modernize Marvel continuity and tell contemporary stories that couldn’t be told in the main Marvel Universe. Creators Brian Michael Bendis, Bill Jemas, and Mark Bagley envisioned it as a jumping off point for readers overly intimidated by the main universe’s decades of continuity. Instead of the Avengers, this universe had the Ultimates, and eventually Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver joined their ranks. There were a few references to their close relationship at the start, but nothing too inappropriate. Unfortunately, that all changed with the release ofUltimate 3. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision: Every Comedic Version Of Scarlet Witch, Ranked By Power Coming from writer Jeph Loeb and artist JoeMadureira,Ultimate 3reveals that Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are much closer than anyone would have guessed. The first confirmation comes around Christmas, when Captain America approaches the siblings to ask Wanda if she can wear a more modest costume. Quicksilver instantly takes offense and goes so far as to threaten Steve. Cap is confused by the meeting, but Wasp tells him it’s because he loves her, and not the way siblings are supposed to love each other. Shortly after Wasp drops this revelation, Scarlet Witch is killed by an assassin. As if all that wasn’t traumatic enough, the next issue begins with Wolverine recounting his time with Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in their birthplace. , Wundagore. Hating his son, Magneto charges Wolverine to kill Quicksilver. He tries to do so but is repelled by Wanda. While following the siblings, he captures a moment that is heavily involved as being more than intimate. Readers later learn that it was Ultron who killed Wandawith with a bullet designed to track his specific DNA. Quicksilver was becoming obsessed with his late sister / lover, even going so far as to hallucinate her. While this all looks disgusting on its surface, the details of the actual comic make matters worse. Upon finding out about Wanda’s death, Wolverine says he needs to investigate because “she could have been mine.” He goes on to describe sleeping with Wanda’s mother and how Wanda reminded him. Instead of letting speak the tragedy of the death of a young woman,Ultimate 3center the feelings of all embodied men after Wanda. The decision to have Pietro and Wanda in an incestuous relationship is a symptom of this larger problem: The grief of a brother who has lost his sister is matched by the grief of a man who has lost his lover. In an industry that is no stranger to the failure of its female characters, this scenario with Scarlet witchand Mercurystands out as one of the most thoughtless moments Marvel has ever released. Next: Marvels Speedster Supreme Is The Silver Witch RHOSLC: Inside Jen Shah’s unsettling allegations and consequences of abuse

