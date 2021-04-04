Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli inspires a joke in Amitabh Bachchan: “ Anushka has a huge apartment … ”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a joke about Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. He also returned “respect” to the couple before cracking their joke on Instagram.

Posting a photo of himself wearing a colorful sweatshirt, Amitabh wrote on Saturday night: “Rang abhi tak utara nahin: Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue (The colors of Holi have not yet been washed out and I have no shortage of festive jokes HINDI: Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy of my Ef from my blog .. AM. “

Anushka and Virat recently welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. They got married in 2017.

Amitabh will soon be seen in the first film of Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna will also be seen in the film.

After taking his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Amitabh is back to work with Ekta Kapoor’s Goodbye. The actor took to his blog on Friday morning to share his experience.

The Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment movie directed by Vikas Bahl has hit the floors. The film stars Amitabh and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The films shot by mahurat took place last week in Mumbai. Rashmika has already started filming and Amitabh is expected to join him from April 4 on Sunday.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna Relives His Past Summers As Nitara Searches For A Raw Mango

He also posted pictures of the muhurat from the film. “T 3862 – Excited to start this new journey! Movie Mahurat #Goodbye @ektarkapoor #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @Shibasishsarkar #VikasBahl @iamRashmika @RelianceEnt #TheGoodCompany #BalajiMotionPictures,” he tweeted.