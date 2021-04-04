Stone Cold discusses WWE vs. AEW and his relationship with Vince McMahon | Launderer report





Stuart Ramson / Associated Press Stone Cold Steve Austin and Chris Jericho opened the forbidden door no one thought would open between AEW and WWE when they announced Jericho would appear onBroken skull sessionsairs next Sunday after WrestleMania. As he prepares for the interview to air, Austin spoke to Wrestling Inc.Nick hausmanabout how he likes AEW giving WWE some competition in the wrestling arena. “Dude, I love it,” Austin said. “I think it’s a proxy competition just because they’re wrestling, WWE wrestling, but I don’t think they’re directly trying to compete. But in essence they are and I love it because that it gives more people in all of this. It gives more people a chance to work. And it makes WWE, you know, force them to push the boundaries rather than just sit back and stream content. competition makes everyone better. “ Austin said the relationship isn’t quite the same as the Monday Night Wars, as it’s clear WCW and WWE are trying to bankrupt each other for good. He sees AEW as a quality guardian type for WWE, forcing the company not to be complacent. “The product is better because you are being forced,” Austin said. “What are these cats doing here?” This fucking thing. We need to do a little more! There are checks and balances. I remember when we bankrupted WCW. I remember going to Vince and saying, “Was it our job to bankrupt them? They kicked us for two years, you know, but I didn’t know that was the mission! We just wanted to win the odds war. Of course, he ends up buying them for pennies on the dollar; it is the genius of Vince McMahon. But to answer your question, yes, AEW is a good thing. It’s a good thing for everyone, including WWE. “ It’s fair to say that WWE’s product has improved since AEW’s arrival. Both companies deserve praise for their handling of the pandemic, continuing to produce shows with naked crews and in many cases without (or with very limited participation) fans. Austin said McMahon had told him in the past that other promoters lacked forethought, which allowed the WWE President to buy almost all major promotions in the United States and create a near monopoly on the mainstream struggle until the arrival of AEW. While Austin needed McMahon’s permission to get JerichoBroken skull sessions,he joked that their relationship is a little different now than it was in the Attitude era. “He doesn’t even take my phone calls, but let me tell you, back in the days when I was working at the top, when I called Vince, that phone didn’t ring half a time before he picked it up. “Austin said. “Now I’m going to text her and get a response in a few days.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos