Hamburg Beatles letters to be auctioned





Letters and memorabilia from the Beatles era in Hamburg are set to be auctioned in London next month. The iconic group performed over 250 shows in the German city between August 1960 and December 1962, with their concert time and some of the relationships they formed there propelled them to fame in the UK and beyond. of the. The new auction lot will include unpublished letters, work permits, photos, drawings, poems and more. Some of the articles were sent by the group to photographer Astrid Kirchherr, who was engaged to former Beatle Stuart Sutcliffe after meeting them in Hamburg. The group was close to Kirchherr and wrote to him on their return to the UK. In a letter going up for auction, George Harrison invited her to visit him and Ringo Starr in their new apartment and asked her not to put her name on the envelope when she replied. In another, John Lennon told him: I am so sorry that you are so sad and unsure of yourself. You should know that Cyn [Lennons first wife Cynthia], Me and the other Beatles will always feel the same about you. You will always be Stuarts Astrid for us. In that letter, he also shared the news that Cynthia was pregnant with that little John in her, aka her first son Julian. The items will go under a hammer at the Bonhams auction house in London on May 5th. The Beatles ‘time in Hamburg was absolutely crucial for them, said Katherine Schofield, Bonhams’ head of entertainment memorabilia. the Guardian. It’s fair to say that they came to Germany as boys and left as men. Kirchherr passed away last May, a few days before her 82nd birthday. She had taken the very first known photograph of The Beatles when they were still five plays. She was also the person who first suggested the group cut their hair in their iconic mop style. Paul McCartney paid tribute to her when news of her death broke, saying: Astrid was a dear friend from my days in Hamburg with the Beatles [] Astrid took some great photos of us. She used black and white film and created a stunning vibe in her footage that we all loved. So sad for all of us who were his friends to have lost such a lovely lady in our lives. I will miss her but I will always remember her and her cheeky smile with a lot of tenderness.







