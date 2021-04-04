Godzilla vs. Kong stumbles over opening of $ 48.5 million best pandemic





Godzilla vs. Kong rose to $ 32.2 million from Friday to Sunday, the studio estimated on Sunday. The five-day total far exceeded expectations and even surpassed the three-day ($ 47.8 million) debut of the franchise’s latest entry, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Globally, Godzilla vs. Kong grossed $ 120.1 million over the weekend, bringing its two-week global total to $ 285.4 million. Designed for around $ 160 million, Godzilla vs Kong is one of the few big budget movies to hit theaters. WarnerMedia, which owns Warner Bros. and HBO Max, has however covered its gamble by releasing the film to subscribers in North America alongside a strategy it is pursuing for all 2021 releases. The studio did not offer viewing data on Sunday, but said Godzilla vs. Kong had a larger audience on HBO Max than on any movie or TV show since the services launched in 2020. But it’s clear that the clash of two of the most iconic films was enough to bring more people, whether or not they have HBO Max accounts, to the big screen more than anything else over the past year or so. After a painful year for theaters, this is one of the most promising signs in centuries that cinema can be revived after a punitive pandemic year. David A. Gross, who heads movie consulting firm FranchiseRe, estimated that Godzilla vs. Kong would have debuted with a three-day $ 50 million, $ 500 million worldwide weekend without the pandemic. While its half of what it would be under normal circumstances, the weekend is a clear and positive indication that cinema has inherent strengths that don’t go away, including going out for the group experience; the quality of the big screen; and value for the cost, Gross said. Godzilla vs Kong had already launched with $ 123.1 million internationally last weekend, led by particularly strong ticket sales in China. There he opened with $ 70 million, surpassing the performance of previous franchise entries. This weekend, he added an additional $ 44 million, Legendary said. Moviegoers have been waiting for an event movie like Godzilla vs. Kong to hit the big screen and the numbers aren’t clear that wherever audiences are ready to safely return to the theater, they have and have been thrilled with the results, Jeff Goldstein, chief distribution officer for Warner Bros., said in a statement. A new film series was relaunched in 2014 with Godzilla, followed by 2017s Kong: Skull Island and 2019s Godzilla: King of Monsters. Yields decrease steadily. The previous three films opened domestically with $ 200.7 million, $ 168.1 million and $ 47.8 million, respectively. But the franchise had led to the fight for the Godzilla prize against Kong. Directed by Adam Wingard, his human co-stars include Alexander Skarsgrd, Brian Tyree Henry, and Rebecca Hall. The peak of the pandemic belonged to Wonder Woman 1984, which launched with $ 16.7 million in December. The previous best opening of 2021 in North America was Tom & Jerry, with $ 13.7 million at the end of February. This gives Warner Bros. the three best films of last year, all distributed in a hybrid release plan in both theaters and on HBO Max for a period of 30 days. Theater owners have taken the performance of the films as proof that moviegoers are ready to return to the cinema, and Hollywood is expected to release more big-budget movies than it has withheld during the pandemic. Over the past month, theaters in the United States reopened the two largest markets, New York and Los Angeles, both of which were the primary markets for Godzilla vs. Kong. Private or pod bookings of an entire cinema, with Warner Bros.’s release of more than 10,000, also fueled sales. The film mainly attracted younger moviegoers. According to the studio, 72% were under 35. Godzilla vs. Kong, which received mostly positive reviews from critics, earned an A CinemaScore from audiences. Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos