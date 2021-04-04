10 ways the movie sets up the sequel

The liberation of Zack Snyders Justice League is more than just fan service because the film introduced several storylines that lead to consequences for the characters in the future. The story was clearly meant to be a setup for bigger things to come and will be the basis for several wins if a sequel is ordered.

At the moment there is no confirmation to another entry for Justice League but plans can always change. For this reason, it’s worth noting all of the straight hooks that the Snyder Cut has placed to be aware of the many ways the plot can turn in the future.

ten Planned invasion of Darkseid

Darkseid made it clear in his villainous monologue that the only thing he cared about was the anti-life equation. His last scene came with his intention of using the old ways to invade Earth, which means a full-scale invasion is coming.

Yes Zack Snyders Justice League is considered to take place in the DCEU canon instead of the original, so there’s no doubt Darkseid will arrive in a future movie to begin the end of his plan. However, it will be quite normal for the confrontation to occur in a Justice League after.

9 Lois Lane’s pregnancy

There was no sign that Lois was pregnant in the original cut, making this another intrigue exclusive to Zack Snyders Justice League. Of course, the purpose of her pregnancy doesn’t need to be speculated as her supposed outcome has been shown in the future of Batmans Knightmare.

A pregnant Lois is about to perish and will be the catalyst for the Supermans to turn for the worse. While it is always possible for this future potential to be changed, the general idea behind it has been Zack Snyders Justice League and the question is whether or not that will happen.

8 Wonder Woman’s concern for the Amazons

The Amazons weren’t able to keep up with Steppenwolf’s threat and saw many of their numbers dwindle when the villain slaughtered them. Wonder Womans’ last move Zack Snyders Justice League was his concern for his species (whose status remains ambiguous).

With the film showcasing an alternate future where Wonder Womans’ funeral has been shown, there is a setup for Wonder Womans to return to her homeworld to ward off the Darkseid invasion or take on the role of the leader.

7 Deathstroke’s Revenge Against Batman

While Deathstrokes ‘name doesn’t typically appear in Batmans’ best villains, the DCEU seemed to define him as the main antagonist of the now-dismantled. Batman movie. However, Deathstrokes’ revenge can still appear in a Justice League sequel based on the end of Zack Snyders Justice League.

In this version, there was no ambiguity in Deathstrokes’ motives, as it was revealed that Batman had gouged his eye out and Deathstroke now knew the identity of Bruce Waynes. If the sequel follows the Legion of Doom path, this antagonism may pay off.

6 Superman is recovering from his resurrection

It doesn’t seem like a Steel man the sequel will come one day, so a Justice League a follow-up could explore this question further. As it stands, the Snyder Cut established that Superman was in recovery mode because he chose the black suit.

This costume is also known as the Salvage Costume, which suggests that it is still not fully revitalized after its resurrection. The sequel may show the aftermath of the Superman condition with chances of the Man of Steel being susceptible to damage or attracted to his enemies.

5 The Flash’s attempts to acquit his father

There is a great chance that this will happen Flash Rather than a Justice League movie, but if the Flashs solo movie turns out to be canon in the original Justice League, then this idea might not be addressed.

Independently, Zack Snyders Justice League showed that Barrys intended to acquit his father. Since he got help from his fellow league mates, it makes sense that he would need their help again in the sequel. If nothing else, the setup is still there for a potential subplot in the Justice League.

4 Martian Manhunter’s plans for the Justice League

The introduction of Martian Manhunter was one of the things fans responded to very positively and there’s no reason for him to appear here if he doesn’t show up in the sequel. Due to the ambiguity behind his plans, it stands to reason that his master plan will be revealed in due course.

He hinted that he was aware of Bruces Knightmare’s vision, which made it the basis for the Martian Manhunters’ inclusion in the Justice League. It’s also a way for the DCEU to start expanding the ranks of the team.

3 The Atlantean and Amazonian conflict

Wonder Woman and Aquaman have conjured up a mutual citation between their civilizations in order to bridge the gap between them. However, they also acknowledged that their people had been at war before (which was too striking not to notice).

the Justice League The sequel could fully portray the lore behind the DCEU, which may lead to the full demonstration of the Atlantean and Amazon conflict. With the vision of the Darkseids invasion depicting the deaths of Aquaman and Wonder Woman, there are big clues to this conflict brewing for the future.

2 The budding romance of Bruce and Diana

Zack Snyders Justice League made Batman very different from the original, with one of the most notable changes being his attraction to Wonder Woman. The two had a clear romantic tension, which is sure to be explored if there was a sequel.

The seeds for this were planted in Batman vs. Superman, with the Snyder cut cementing the idea that the two have an attraction. A sequel is expected to delve deeper into this aspect, and it wouldn’t be surprising if one of Batmans’ motivations in Knightmare’s future is his intention to get revenge for his lover’s death.

1 Darkseid’s control over Superman

The concept of the dark future is an adaptation of the Injustice comics, where Superman was influenced by evil after Lois died. What’s different about the Snyders version is that Superman will be controlled by Darkseid.

The configuration for this has been shown in Zack Snyders Justice League, as the grieving Superman, was consoled by Darkseid, who effectively tricked his mind. The Man of Steel was working for the reign of Apokolips in Batmans Vision, and a Justice League The sequel, if it follows Snyders ‘story, will address the storyline of Darkseids’ influence on Superman.

