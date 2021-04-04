Godzilla vs. Kong marks Covid-Era box office breakthrough





“Godzilla against. Kong ”, the Warner Bros. and Legendary, has drawn the biggest weekend crowds to theaters since the Covid-19 pandemic began over a year ago. The monster movie generated ticket sales of around $ 32.2 million between Friday and Sunday in North America and $ 48.5 million during the five-day Good Friday holiday, according to researcher Comscore Inc. Domestic sales were roughly double those of “Wonder Women 1984,” better opening of the previous weekend at the time of the pandemic. “This is the best news the theatrical side of the business has had in over a year,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, adding that the results proved that a science-action extravaganza – big budget fiction like “Godzilla against. Kong ”is“ tailor-made for the immersive and impactful experience that only the big screen can deliver. “ Movie theaters really need the shake. Ticket sales are down more than 85% from a year earlier, according to Comscore, and theaters are only slowly reopening, with more than half now back in business. They also place strict limits on the number of clients who can attend at a time. Still, early returns – with audiences once again willing to turn to big-budget movies – suggest there is pent-up demand, even with studios making their best releases, including “Godzilla.” against. Kong ”, available online. “We may not be talking about pre-pandemic box office levels just yet, but for this movie to come out the door, the swing shows how eager audiences are to return to theaters,” said Shawn Robbins, Chief Analyst at Boxoffice Pro. “This is one of the necessary inflection points that the film industry is waiting for and hoping for.” The film, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard, also had a major international premiere. It marked the biggest foreign opening in China in at least 15 months, generating around $ 137 million in ticket sales there. Its global sales have now reached $ 285 million, Comscore said. Analysts and industry insiders have predicted that this type of popcorn movie will bring fans back to the big screen. Big-budget action movies, especially those with recognizable characters like King Kong and Godzilla, tend to be at the top of the box office. However, studios have mostly withheld these releases until more theaters reopen and more moviegoers can congregate. More than Screen time Now theaters have reopened in all major American markets. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest theater chain, said Thursday it has reopened 99% of its sites. “Godzilla against. Kong ”will likely air around 80,000 times across the United States between Friday and Sunday, according to Boxoffice Pro. For comparison, “Wonder Woman 1984” screened 50,000 times during its opening weekend over Christmas and resulted in $ 17 million in ticket sales during this period. Both films were also available on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters, at no additional cost to subscribers. “The Unholy,” a horror film, took second place with $ 3.2 million, according to Comscore. “Nobody,” a Universal Pictures thriller that debuted last weekend, came in third. Walt Disney Co.’s “Raya and Last Dragon,” an animated film about a female warrior, ranked No. 4 with ticket sales of $ 2 million. – With the help of Yueqi Yang (Updates with weekend counter numbers) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

