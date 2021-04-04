My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 2 Recap & Spoilers

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 5, Episode 2, “Remnants”, now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

My Hero AcademiaThe fifth season of the premiere continues with “Vestiges,” which takes on a much more focused look than the larger re-introduction of the first. Here, we dive deeper into Endeavor, Hawks, and Deku, who each face their own set of issues.

Season 5, Episode 2 does a solid job of establishing storylines that will likely dominate much of the season ahead. The title “Remnants” primarily refers to Deku’s encounter with the former holders of One For All – although it can be applied to situations that Endeavor & Hawks face as well. Either way, all three of them face the past here, and it’s up to them to figure out how they’re going to deal with it.

We immediately pick up where “All Hands On Deck! Class 1-A” left off, with Dabi advancing towards Endeavor and the injured Hawks, immediately making a show of power and surrounding them in a ring of blue flames. his murder of Snatch, which Dabi didn’t give a damn about, asking, “Who was that again?” Although he rushes towards the two heroes, he is repelled by the rabbit hero Mirko. As Dabi disappears, he calls someone by the name of Ujiko before mocking Endeavor – in the same way he mocked Shoto by calling him by his full name – before disappearing.

The moment, or more specifically the one that follows, raises continued reservations about Hawks, who meets Dabi and reveals that they are working together. However, their relationship seems new and there isn’t much trust between them, Hawks is angry that the Nomu is a stronger new type, while Dabi is unhappy that Hawks has brought Endeavor. The plan was to test a Nomu on a force-type hero, but not necessarily the new number one. Dabi is suspicious, but Hawks says he sympathizes with the League of Villains and wants to help their cause.

The truth behind Hawks’ apparent betrayal of the heroes is revealed in a flashback, showing that he’s on a mission to go undercover and infiltrate the League of Villains. Due to Hawks’ keen senses, quick ability, and the fact that he was not present during the Kamino incident, he was specifically chosen for this position. They also believe he will be able to stand aside and ignore the damage the League has done, knowing that he is acting for the greater good.

Dabi, meanwhile, ruminates on his own. Blood drains from under his burnt eyelid, and he mumbles that he hasn’t forgotten Snatch, who, in their fight, asked if he had ever thought of the families of those he had killed. Dabi admits he thinks about it all the time – and that it has affected him. Dabi is a creepy and powerful villain, and all the more disturbing as he appears to have a conscience but chooses to ignore it.

Later, the found Hawks and Endeavor – now sporting a huge facial scar, similar to his son’s – approach a train station.Endeavor still has questions about the fight with the Nomu, but Hawks considers it a strange coincidence. . Hawks is a good liar, but clearly he doesn’t like to cheat on him. Another flashback reveals that Hawks was a kid saved a bunch of people. Those same decent individuals who asked him to go undercover decided to support him and his family to facilitate his transformation into a hero. Additionally, he holds an Endeavor toy, tying him more to the hero he now has to cheat.

At the Todoroki house, Shoto has dinner with his brother Natsuo and his sister Fuyumi. Endeavor arrives, and it’s immediately clear that Fuyumi organized this dinner in hopes of a family reconciliation. Natsuo does not have it, blowing up his father and making it very clear that he will not forgive him for the abuse he inflicted on his family – notably referring to an incident with their older brother Toya.

On the other hand, Shota tells his father that he’s ready to give him a chance because sometimes the smallest things can change someone. We know Endeavor wants to do good through his family through internal monologing, but won’t seek forgiveness since his previous vision for the future brought everyone on this path.

Back in UA, Deku stumbles in his bed after a double workout, passing out and immediately finding himself in a weird dream we’ve glimpsed before, he faces off against former One For All users, each in line. looking at two characters. Deku cannot move or speak, which makes him a silent observer of what is happening in front of him: the origin of One For All.We see All For One talking with his ruthless younger brother, who expresses his disgust at the actions of his older brother. All For One pokes fun at its brother’s sense of fairness and proceeds to trade the quirks of two individuals, or “meta powers,” as they’re called here. Rather than helping these two, it’s clear he’s just playing God and securing their loyalty through manipulation.

All For One mentions how his followers blew up a building without him asking – they correctly understood that was what he wanted and acted on it. And All For One loved every moment. He then tells his younger brother that he has found an Quirk that even “you, with your parched body, can use”, and continues to impose it on him.

Afterward, Deku is in a white haze as All For One’s younger brother walks towards him. He calls Deku the ninth user and admits he wanted to show more, but with Deku only being at 20% power, he’s not ready. The brother then tells him, “Be careful. We are long past the singularity point” and the episode ends the same as last season – with Deku waking up, shaken by his dream and activating his. alter.

As mentioned in Season 4, Quirk’s uniqueness is the point where the Quirks become too powerful and can no longer be controlled. It’s certainly interesting to hear the author of One For All say that they’ve been past that point a long time ago because, in a sense, he’s right – and Deku will have to be careful. With the remnants of One For All and its mysterious origin starting to unravel, Deku looks set for some big developments this season.

