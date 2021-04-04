Mama Junes’ daughter Pumpkin, 21, said she was rejected for a job due to her mother’s public battle with drugs

MAMA June’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, claimed she was turned down for a job due to her mother’s public battle with her cocaine addiction.

She also revealed that she is ready to say goodbye to the cameras after doing reality TV for ten years.

Mama June's daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird revealed she was rejected from work due to her mother's public battle with drugs

Her mother publicly fought against cocaine addiction

Pumpkin revealed in an interview that her mother’s public addiction to coke has kept her from landing 9-5 jobs that will help support her daughter, Ella, and sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

In an interview with AND, she said: “I had things that happened especially during mom’s addiction where I was trying to apply for a job and they weren’t hiring me because they saw what was going on. with her.

“A specific job, I was going to work in a point of sale, and the lady who was the first thing she brought.

She said: ‘Your mom is all about the media and I don’t want this to work. Just because my mom is a certain type of person doesn’t mean that I am. “

This has certainly put pressure on Pumpkin, 21, and her husband, Josh, who are trying to make ends meet as they not only have to take care of their daughter Ella, but they also have to take care of her. Honey, 15, and even her sister Jessica, who moved in with them for a few months in 2020.

12 She claimed she refused to pay the bills to support her sister Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Credit: We TV

12 She also has to provide for her daughter Ella. Credit: Instagram / @ pumpkin

She revealed, “Raising a three-year-old and a 15-year-old are completely different. Firstly you just give them a toy and go about your day but Alana needs a $ 200 pair of shoes or something and it’s hard for me sometimes because you know we work jobs too normal.

“We do this filming thing but we’re not millionaires, we’re not Kim Kardashian. We don’t make that kind of money and it’s stressful because sometimes we had to pass up bills because Alana had need a new pair of shoes.

“Or we had to pass up the bills because Ella needs new clothes. We always make sure the kids have more than we had at their age.”

12 Josh had to cross borders to find work Credit: Instagram / @ pumpkin

In the First episode this season, Pumpkin revealed that Josh had to travel interstate to find stable employment as a construction worker.

The couple started having problems when Josh was forced to spend the week in North Carolina while Pumpkin stayed in Georgia to raise Ella and Honey.

Luckily they were able to patch things up and Josh would come home on the weekends.

Fans of Mama June: Road to Redemption know the family matriarch is staying in Florida, near her rehab facility, as she awaits a trial date.

12 Mama June and her boyfriend Geno Doak have been sober for over a year Credit: WeTV

She and her boyfriend Geno Doak werestoppedon March 13, 2019 on drug possession charges, including possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges in Alabama.

The lawsuit is still pending due to the prosecution Covid-19 pandemic, but if found guilty the couple could go to jail for several years.

Pumpkin, who hasn’t seen his mother in over a year, has also revealed that she’s ready to quit reality TV.

12 They were arrested in 2019 for drug possession Credit: Splash

She said, “Honestly, I want to go ahead and say goodbye if I’m completely honest. Only because Alana grew up doing this and you don’t really have a normal life during production.

“We have two days off a week and I can’t live my life in two days. I love doing the show. I love the income it brings. I love the lives we have.”

Pumpkin continued, “At the end of the day, I want to go and be a nurse in a hospital. I want to go and make an impact in a hospital somewhere.

12 Pumpkin also revealed that she is ready to quit television. Credit: WeTV

“Television isn’t something anymore that I think none of us really want to do anymore, but we keep pushing ourselves.”

The mother of one added, “A lot of people don’t realize it. They say, ‘Oh, well, money is nice. You won’t do it anywhere else. “

“It may be true, but I can’t get back all the birthdays I missed either. [my husband] Josh’s family. I also can’t get back family reunions, birthdays, Christmases and things like that that I missed. “

12 June was separated from her family Credit: WE tv

12 Pumpkin refuses to let his mom get close to them again Credit: We TV

After spending 10 years on television, Pumpkin also said she believed the shows she was on had “taken away” from her childhood.

She said: “I feel like it was so fast. I was 11, Alana was 6, and we’ve been doing it ever since. And it’s frustrating.”

However, Pumpkin also spoke about the positive things television has brought to his life: “I also say ‘no’, that it didn’t ruin our childhood, because we were able to do a lot more things than the average people of. our age.

12 Honey fell asleep thinking her mom would overdose Credit: We TV

“I am very grateful for the things that TV Land has given us and has been able to allow us to do, but it is definitely at the point where I think it is time for us to say goodbye.”

Pumpkin appeared on TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 to 2017, and is currently onMama June Road to Redemption.

On a recent episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption,Pumpkin refused to see his mother separated if Geno was also at the reunion.

June replied, “It’s f ** ked up.”

Pumpkin thatsaid exclusively to the sunshe wants her mother to get rid ofGeno continued to beat him in a confessional.

She said: “I’m really starting to get fed up with mom because she just expects everyone to be supposed to forget the things Geno has done to her, to us, to us as a family in general. .

“And I haven’t forgotten those things at all… And I have a responsibility for Alana too. Like, I’m not going to let somebody come back and break everything that I helped them rebuild.”

Previously, Pumpkin said she hadrefused to let her struggling mom know where she and sister Honey currently live.

12 Pumpkin doubts Geno and Mama will stay sober Credit: WE