Kardashians celebrate Easter weekend in Palm Springs: photos

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian family vacation without a big spread, lavish giveaways, and a bikini selfie (or five). Kris jenner went out of her way to welcome Easter to her Palm Springs home. The 65-year-old mom surprised her kids with golf clubs, golf carts and assorted lessons on Sunday April 4. Oh my God. I just woke up this Easter Sunday and walked into the kitchen. And my mother treats Easter like her Christmas, you have no idea, Kim kardashian started on Sunday in a series of Instagram stories, showing off their new monogrammed golf bags. Look what she’s got to us all. Oh, my God, you were going to be golfers. This is so cute! Of course, she also had to have one for herself so we could all match. In addition to golf lessons, Kris gave Kim, 40, Kourtney kardashian, Khlo kardashian, Rob kardashian, Kendall jenner and Kylie jenner assorted golf carts. The family who play golf, the CEO of KKW Beauty wrote alongside another preview of the freebies. While Kim, Khlo, 36, Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23, all posted snaps from Palm Springs, Kourtney, 41, still appears to be in Utah with her boyfriend. Travis Barker. That hasn’t stopped Kris from bringing out Easter baskets for all of her grandchildren, including founding sons Poosh Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, whom she shares. with his ex. Scott disick. How cute is my mom? Seriously, Kim said pointing to the baskets. She really did it all. Easter Sunday marks the first major celebration of the founders of Skims since their husband’s divorce Kanye west in February. The couple, who have been rocky since the summer of 2020, share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 22 months old. Kris provided an update on her daughter during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show March 25. Kims well, she is good. She’s really, really busy working on all the different projects she does, the cookbook author In the Kitchen with Kris assured. Ellen Degeneres. I don’t know how she does it with all these grandchildren. She’s got a lot of energy, this kid. the Selfish The author took some time to rest in Palm Springs, posing for photos with Kylie on Saturday, April 3. Fittingly, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics wrote alongside photos of her and her sister in skimpy swimsuits via Instagram. Kim replied, yeah !!!!! Scroll down to see snaps from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Easter celebrations:

