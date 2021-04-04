New Gods director Ava DuVernay thanks actor Darkseid for his support





Just before the cancellation of DCEU’s New Gods movie by WB, director Ava DuVernay thanked Justice League actor Darkseid for his support.

Just before the DCEUsNew gods film canceled, director Ava DuVernay thankedJustice Leaguethe Darkseid actor for his support. In 2018, Emmy winner DuVernay got on boardNew gods as director and co-writer, with Tom King joining her on the screenplay a bit later. Despite fan interest in seeing New Gods members like Big Barda and Mister Miracle hit the big screen, the project was slow to move forward. DuVernay and King continued to work on the script, with DuVernay occasionally providing updates on potential characters. Those last weeks,New gods received new attention due toJustice League by Zack Snyder.The famous Snyder Cut, unlike the theatrical version, features a handful of notable new gods, including the big bad Darkseid. Fans were eager to know ifJustice LeagueThe iteration of leader Apokolips, voiced by Ray Porter, could appear in DuVernayNew gods. Sadly,New gods was officially canceled last week, alongside theAquaman spin-off centered on the trench. Reports indicated that DarkseidJustice League involvement was a factor in the shelving of the project. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Justice League: Every New God Confirmed In The Snyder Cup A few hours beforeNew gods has been cancelled, DuVernay took to social media to thank Porter for his support. Porter previously asked fans to stop bothering DuVernay for updates on DarkseidNew gods participation. The manager then responded to Porter’s message and wrote: “You have only been gracious to me. I like you. “She added,”I hope our paths will cross one day, sir. If not in the fourth world, then in another. “His tweet implied New gods The update was imminent, but it later turned out to be the film’s cancellation. Thanks, Ray. You have only been gracious to me. I like you. And the fans who supported. I am informed that the studio will be talking about their recent decision regarding the characters of NEW GODS soon. I hope our paths will cross one day, sir. If it’s not in the Fourth World, then in another. https://t.co/3Ncrqk1cXf – Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2021 In their fervent attempts to “restore the SnyderVerse,” some fans had asked DuVernay if she would useJustice League‘s Darkseid, which prompted Porter’s initial tweet. Currently, Warner Bros. has no plans to enlist Snyder for another DC film.New godsThe cancellation could give an indication that the studio is looking to take the characters in a new direction, potentially even linking them to Snyder’s larger DCEU shots. However, this is currently only speculation, and Snyder has repeatedly shared his doubt that Warner Bros. will further convert its DCEU. New gods the cancellation is a bummer for those who want to see the members of New Genesis and Apokolips on the big screen. DuVernay and King shared their regrets for how things turned out, both saying they had some exciting things planned. The new gods could be introduced to the DCEU in the future, but Warner Bros. is clearly interested in taking things in a different direction for now. Whether Porter is involved or not is another matter, but his support for DuVernay is a sweet and positive thing in all this uncertainty. More: Every Canceled DCEU Movie Set Up In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Source: Ava DuVernay/ Twitter MCU Power Brokers Secret Identity Explained: Every Marvel Character Theory

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(1845 Articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a news and reporting writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television. Recently graduated from Emerson College, she specialized in media arts production while specializing in screenwriting. She has been a writer since high school when she realized she was pretty good at it and joined as many entertainment clubs as possible during her studies. Most notably, she wrote for Emerson’s website, Emertainment Monthly, and one of her film reviews won an Evvy (Emerson’s Student Award) for best review. Her deep love of movies led her to work in a movie theater for five years, which she loved despite angry customers. An avid reader who constantly buys books before reading the ones she already owns, Rachel is a huge fan of superheroes (especially of the Marvel variety) and wizards and will likely never be able to catch up with all of the movies. / TV shows she longs for. Look. More from Rachel Labonte







