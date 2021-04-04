Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth, Carrie Underwood, over all star celebrations
Carrie Underwood has raised over $ 68,000 for an international children’s charity by the end of her Easter Day Live Concert filmed at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Underwood has performed hymns such as “O How I Love Jesus”, “I Surrender All” and “Amazing Grace” from his recent gospel album “My Savior”, with help from special guests of gospel legend CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE leader Bear Rinehart. At 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, her fundraiser for humanitarian organization Save The Children raised $ 68,053.
The performance, which was broadcast live on her Facebook page on Sunday and will be available for free for the next 48 hours, raised funds for Save The Children, which “works in more than 100 countries to make sure children around the world are growing up healthy, educated and secure. “
It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that means so much to us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the. importance of family, ”Underwood said in a press release.
The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist released “My Savior” on Friday. The 13-song record features Underwood covering gospel hymns from his childhood in styles ranging from folk and bluegrass, to traditional country and gospel.
Here’s how other famous faces are celebrating Easter this year:
Queen Elizabeth poses for a spring portrait with Prince Charles
The British Royal Family celebrated Easter weekend by sharing new photos of Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her son Prince Charles, 72, as they enjoyed ‘a walk in Frogmore Park House ”in Windsor, England on March 23.
The Queen wore a forest green coat and light scarf and her son wore a beige overcoat as the two posed outside the grounds of the estate.
Prince Charles also marked the day by reading “Gods Grandeur” by Gerard Manley Hopkins in a video contribution to the Stonyhurst College Easter Meditation “in support of Christians around the world”.
“I wish you a very happy Easter Sunday,” Prince of Wales official said Twitter account captioned the video.
Michelle and Barack Obama share photos
Barack and Michelle Obama commemorated Easter on social media with old photos of their family celebrating years gone by.
Michelle Obama shared a series of photos taken with her husband during the 2016 White House Easter Egg Roll, which marked their last Easter at the White House.
“Barack and I wish everyone who celebrates this Easter Sunday a lot of joy and light!” it legend publication on social networks.
The former president shared an old photo of the family including their daughters Sasha and Malia as young daughters.
“At Easter, I hope we can all take the time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy and the hope we have for a better future,” he wrote. “From our family to yours, have a safe and happy Easter.”
Victoria Beckham and her family rejoice
The Beckham family brought fun decorations and props to their outdoor Easter gathering: Victoria and David Beckham were joined by children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16; andHarper, 7. Brooklyn’s fiancée, Nicola Peltz, also joined in the festivities.
“Happy Easter from the Beckhams,” Beckham wrote in a series of Instagram captions, later adding “Our family together is Easter’s most precious gift.”
Mariah Carey receives a visit from the Easter bunny
Mariah Carey, wearing sequined bunny ears and surrounded by pink and purple balloons, posed for a photo with her two dogs on Easter morning.
“The Easter bunny just left! Thanks EB!” she wrote on Instagram.
Contribution: Matthew Leimkuhler, Nashville Tennessean
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]