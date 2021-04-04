Queen Elizabeth, Carrie Underwood, over all star celebrations

Carrie Underwood has raised over $ 68,000 for an international children’s charity by the end of her Easter Day Live Concert filmed at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Underwood has performed hymns such as “O How I Love Jesus”, “I Surrender All” and “Amazing Grace” from his recent gospel album “My Savior”, with help from special guests of gospel legend CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE leader Bear Rinehart. At 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, her fundraiser for humanitarian organization Save The Children raised $ 68,053.

The performance, which was broadcast live on her Facebook page on Sunday and will be available for free for the next 48 hours, raised funds for Save The Children, which “works in more than 100 countries to make sure children around the world are growing up healthy, educated and secure. “

It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that means so much to us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the. importance of family, ”Underwood said in a press release.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist released “My Savior” on Friday. The 13-song record features Underwood covering gospel hymns from his childhood in styles ranging from folk and bluegrass, to traditional country and gospel.

Here’s how other famous faces are celebrating Easter this year:

Queen Elizabeth poses for a spring portrait with Prince Charles

The British Royal Family celebrated Easter weekend by sharing new photos of Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her son Prince Charles, 72, as they enjoyed ‘a walk in Frogmore Park House ”in Windsor, England on March 23.

The Queen wore a forest green coat and light scarf and her son wore a beige overcoat as the two posed outside the grounds of the estate.

Prince Charles also marked the day by reading “Gods Grandeur” by Gerard Manley Hopkins in a video contribution to the Stonyhurst College Easter Meditation “in support of Christians around the world”.

“I wish you a very happy Easter Sunday,” Prince of Wales official said Twitter account captioned the video.

Michelle and Barack Obama share photos

Barack and Michelle Obama commemorated Easter on social media with old photos of their family celebrating years gone by.

Michelle Obama shared a series of photos taken with her husband during the 2016 White House Easter Egg Roll, which marked their last Easter at the White House.

“Barack and I wish everyone who celebrates this Easter Sunday a lot of joy and light!” it legend publication on social networks.

The former president shared an old photo of the family including their daughters Sasha and Malia as young daughters.

“At Easter, I hope we can all take the time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy and the hope we have for a better future,” he wrote. “From our family to yours, have a safe and happy Easter.”

Victoria Beckham and her family rejoice

The Beckham family brought fun decorations and props to their outdoor Easter gathering: Victoria and David Beckham were joined by children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16; andHarper, 7. Brooklyn’s fiancée, Nicola Peltz, also joined in the festivities.

“Happy Easter from the Beckhams,” Beckham wrote in a series of Instagram captions, later adding “Our family together is Easter’s most precious gift.”

Mariah Carey receives a visit from the Easter bunny

Mariah Carey, wearing sequined bunny ears and surrounded by pink and purple balloons, posed for a photo with her two dogs on Easter morning.

“The Easter bunny just left! Thanks EB!” she wrote on Instagram.

Contribution: Matthew Leimkuhler, Nashville Tennessean