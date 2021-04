Sophia, successful visual artist and robot, Eyes Career in Music

Sophia, a robot designed by a Hong Kong-based company Hanson robotics who holds Saudi nationality (no, really), shocked the usually flawless art world last week with sell an NFT for $ 688,888. Sofia, who calls herself “so happy” that her work is “so appreciated and appreciated”, created a 12-second video file titled “Instantiation of Sophia“in collaboration with a human being, Italian artist Andrea Bonaceto. The symbolic, non-fungible artwork began as a portrait and then evolved into a new image using “iterative loops of evolution,” according to the creator of Sophia and Dr. Frankenstein, David hanson. A record of this process, with authenticated ownership secured through blockchain ledgers, is what was auctioned off. With a successful visual artist safely checked off her resume, Sophia has additional projects. The Associate Press reports that the industrious young robot now intends to enter the world of music. A new project called Sophia pop, in which she collaborates with human musicians to generate music and lyrics, is ongoing. “I was so excited about Sophias’ career as an artist,” said Hanson. An artificial intelligence performing music is, of course, nothing new, like anyone who has ever watched it. Star Trek could tell you. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Britney Spears Doc’s shocking melancholy you’ve never heard of

Letter from RO Kwons to Asian women whose hearts are still breaking

Angelina Jolie offers to testify against Brad Pitt in extended divorce

The 14 Best Retinol Products For A Skin Reboot

British constitution expert explains why Royals are trapped

Breaking the case of London’s acrobatic rare book thieves

How a jurassic park The roller coaster has been attacked by real raptors

From the archives: The disturbing signs in Ted Ammons East Hampton Murder

Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan, Gal Gadot and many more arrive on your favorite screen in April 1315. Buy your tickets for Vanity Fairs Cocktail Hour, Live! here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos