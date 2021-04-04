Reese Witherspoons’ son is the perfect mix of mom and dad in latest selfie





The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Reese Witherspoon and her children! We all know the Big Little Lies alum and her 21-year-old daughter, Ava, are practically twins, but fans have pointed out that the actors’ second child, Deacon, could give his sister a run for her money. Witherspoon, 45, shared a selfie with her 17-year-old son on Instagram Saturday as they posed in front of the sunset. Not enough words to say how much I love this guy, she wrote in the caption. The way he looks at the world inspires me everyday @deaconphillippe. Related Fans in the comments were quick to point out the similarities between Deacon and Witherspoon, but also between him and his father, Ryan Phillippe. Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe have two children together. “It’s a perfect mix of the two of you,” wrote one fan. Wow, genetics are strong! He’s the perfect mix of you and Ryan. Insane, ”added another. You really said copy and paste, one fan joked. He looks like Ryan, he’s so beautiful Perfect mix of mom and dad, ”others commented. Deacon may look a lot like his parents, but he’s already starting to find his way. In July, he released his first single Long Run and immediately received praise from his mother, who made it the song of the summer. “So proud of my son @deaconphillippe … his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now!” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. “It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and drug drops (are the kids saying ?!) Check it out!” The mother-of-three took it a step further after the song’s official launch when she decided the song was missing a key element: her own TikTok dance. Related Witherspoon corrected this by sharing a video with him. Instagram on July 11, she was sitting next to her son as they listened to his song. In the clip, she abruptly stopped her son, slapping her hand on his shoulder as a light bulb animation appeared above his head. Deacon! I should make up a TikTok dance for this song, she said as Deacon shook her head and told her no, to which she replied: Yes! Witherspoon whipped up a few moves, giving a small sample of what her take of a viral TikTok dance for the song would be like. She captioned the video, When your kid has their first single … you have to dance!







