Armie Hammer leaves Broadway Play The Minutes





Armie Hammer, amid recent sexual assault charges, is leaving Tracy Letts’ The Minutes, which is set to return to Broadway in 2022.

Armie Hammer won’t be returning to star in Broadway play Minutes. The play was written by Tracy Letts, who wrote plays likeBug,Killer Joe, andAugust: Osage County.Minutes Hosts a city council meeting and shows the inner workings of the council when a newcomer arrives, showing the hypocrisy and immorality of democracy. The play began a brief airing at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater in 2017 before moving to Broadway in 2020, receiving critical acclaim and becoming a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. As it began premieres, production was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic before it could officially open on Broadway. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Hammer joined stage production when he moved to Broadway at the Cort Theater, playing Mr. Peel, replacing Cliff Chamberlain, who now plays Mr. Breeding in the Broadway production. The play also features Letts, Ian Barford, Blair Brown, K. Todd Freeman, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, and Austin Pendleton. It began premieres in February for about three weeks before closing, but will return to Broadway in another theater for the 2021-2022 season in March 2022, with the Broadway cast returning except for one. Related: We Are Who We Are: Where To Spot The Armie Hammers Cameo According to The Wrap, Hammer left the production ofMinutesAmid an LAPD investigation into his sexual assault allegations, Hammer was recently criticized after leaking messages allegedly accusing him of rape and also of having a cannibalism fetish. Hammer continued to deny the allegations and his comments about the departure ofMinutes can be read below: I loved every second of working on The Minutes with the family I created from Steppenwolf. But for now, I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Therefore, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production. The news is not surprising because Minutes is the last project Hammer left following the accusations. It was subsequently dropped or withdrawn from many future projects, includingThe billion dollar spy, the Watergate seriesGaslitfor Starz and Paramount + seriesThe offer about the making of the 1972 classicThe Godfather. Hammer was also abandoned by his agency WME. Given that the charges rose and Armie Hammer was known to be involved in this play, it was only a matter of time before this was addressed. It is unclear what will result from the investigation into Hammer and how his career will be managed if and when, but it’s probably best for Hammer to take some time to focus on his personal life. Its role onMinutes hasn’t had a replacement yet, but the play will return to Broadway when it’s sure to open. Next: Why Real Housewives’ Erika Jayne Was Recently Linked To Armie Hammer Source: The Wrap Godzilla vs Kongs aircraft carrier scene was a discontinued idea from Godzilla 2014









