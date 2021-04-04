RHOA’s Kandi Burruss reveals secrets to weight loss: interview – Hollywood life





RHOA’s Kandi Burruss looks amazing after revealing EXCLUSIVELY how she lost her COVID weight and why she hasn’t finished yet! The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi burruss, 44, admitted to having gained 20 pounds. quarantined last year – but reveals how she lost it all in no time. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since November,” actress and entrepreneur said Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 28. “I want to lose 10 more kilos,” she adds – admitting that her secret comes down to food: no sugar and no bread, in particular. Although she admits that she usually begins to adopt healthy eating habits at the top of the year, she started a little earlier than usual. “I always do this prayer fast for the first month of the year,” Kandi revealed. “But I did it for 2 months. December January. ”This season, we’ll see Kandi training with her trainer and cousin, Patrick, after admitting on her social media page that she knew she had put on too many pounds during the lockdown. Her diet has become a priority since she has been so busy working. “I took out all the candy,” Kandi added. “I stopped eating all the candy, the bread. I only drank water, no juice whatsoever, and then took appetite suppressants so that I wouldn’t be hungry all the time. I’m not even going to lie to you, I needed a little help so that just helped me stay the course. Basically that was it and in the 2 and a half months I lost 20 pounds and I would like to lose 10 more even if I started eating candy again here and there but I have to make up for it before going out. of whack. But yes, I want to lose 10 more pounds. “It’s my first day back in training,” Kandi posted on her Instagram Stories in September 2020. “I’ve gained 20 pounds since May. When COVID started, I was working out and being in good shape, and even then I wanted to lose 10 pounds. But I ended up getting lax and comfortable, and ended up gaining 20. That means I have 30 pounds that I would really like to lose. And I just want to improve myself overall. I just want to get used to making training part of my regular routine. Kandi isn’t the only housewife in her cast to be ripped off after the pandemic, either! Co-stars Cynthia bailey, 54 and Kenya Moore, 50, also lost a lot of weight once Atlanta started to open up and that helped motivate Chi star as the Ladies recently completed the twelfth dramatic season. “Kenya lost – She’s skinny now!” Kandi said. “Yeah, she’s super skinny. I think everyone is just trying to tighten up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.







