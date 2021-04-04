Maria Menounos reveals surrogacy plans amid moms’ COVID battle: video – Hollywood Life





Maria Menounos opened up about her plans to become a mother, telling her parents there were ‘grandchildren to come’ in the future. Maria menounos considering becoming a mom! the E! star, 42, revealed she was going through the surrogacy process with her husband, Keven Undergaro, 53, in a new video. The longtime TV presenter shared a Youtube video on April 2, in which she recounted her parents’ tough battle with the coronavirus. In a clip, she tried to cheer her mom up by talking about her surrogacy plans. Maria’s mom Ready, who was diagnosed with advanced brain cancer before also testing positive for COVID-19, was seen speaking to her daughter on FaceTime. “[We] signed the papers the other day for the babies, ”Maria said, adding“ they will start treatment ”on her surrogate“ tomorrow ”. In another clip, Maria tried to keep her mother in a good mood by “thinking about the future with the grandchildren to come”. When asked if she was excited, Lista replied: “Very”. Maria first hinted that she was expecting children on January 5 during an episode of her Better together Display. She also teased a possible move from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee. “We’re definitely entertaining this, by the way,” she said of the possible relocation. “It’s beautiful, [and] we are going to have a family. We want to raise them somewhere where there will be children nearby to play with and where you are not afraid. LA just doesn’t have that. Maria added that she and Keven were in the “childish phase of [their] lives. ”Nonetheless, she told PEOPLE the next day that the pair did not expect enough yet, but they were on the way to parenthood! Fans of IS! News The star knows she actually teased the arrival of her cubs for the first time during the Dec. 15 episode of Better together. Maria became moved when she revealed that the grandchildren’s promise had helped her mother fight stage 4 brain cancer. “What I keep saying to my mother is, ‘We’re going. we improve every minute of every day, mom. Every minute of every day we get better and better. … This is my mantra, ”explained Maria. “Yesterday I said to him, ‘You have to get strong, you have to hang on – you have grandchildren coming up, and they might even show up…’ well, they will definitely show up next year. I was going to say around a certain time, but I won’t share yet because I don’t want to.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos