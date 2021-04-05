Gloria Henry Dead: TV Mom on “ Dennis the Menace ” was xx





4:34 p.m. PDT 04/04/2021



by



Mike Barnes



She made a living in “B” pictures before starring alongside Jay North on the popular sitcom.

Gloria Henry, who appeared in films with Gene Autry, Lucille Ball and George Raft before portraying the mother of a chaos-causing child in the 1960s CBS comedy Dennis the menace, is dead. She was 98 years old. Henry died on Saturday, a day after her birthday, at her Los Angeles home, daughter Erin said Hollywood journalist. For four seasons starting in October 1959, then in reruns for years, Henry played the loving Alice Mitchell opposite Herbert Anderson as her hapless husband Henry and Jay North as Dennis on the Screen Gems. show based on the comic book character of Hank Ketcham. “A lot of fans say, ‘Oh, I always wished you were my mom’ and ‘My mom was jealous of you, because I wanted you for mom,’ said in a 2011 interview. “Which is pretty funny, because I don’t think my own kids felt that way.” Henry performed alongside the Singing Cowboy Autry and his horse, Champion in Strawberry Roan (1948) and Riders in the sky (1949), and she played one of William Bendix’s daughters in Kill the referee (1950). She also appeared with Ball and William Holden in Miss Grant takes Richmond (1949), with Raft and Nina Foch in Johnny allegro (1949) and starring Arthur Kennedy and Marlene Dietrich in the film directed by Fritz Lang Rancho Notorious(1952). Gloria Eileen McEniry was born in New Orleans on April 2, 1923. She worked in radio and signed a contract with Columbia Pictures, where in 1947 she starred in Kings sport, Bee keeper and Bulldog Drummond Strikes Back. She then made six films in 1948, then seven in 49, mostly “B” frames. In the 1950s, Henry played a sexy woman who tries to prepare her gullible neighbor Lou for a fall on The Abbott and Costello Show and appeared on other series like My little Margie, The father knows the best, Perry mason and Riley’s life before landing on Dennis the menace. After years of being absent from an actor, she returned to appear on television on Simon & Simon, Newhart, Dallas, Doogie Howser, MD and Parks and recreation. Henry was married to architect Craig Ellwood from 1949 until their divorce in 1977, and they had three children, Jeffrey, Adam and Erin.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos