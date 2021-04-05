Want more entertainment? Listen to these addicting podcasts on Spotify Film Daily

Nowadays, more people than ever are listening to great podcasts to learn new things, crush boredom, or just for fun. Podcasts available on Spotify have become very popular.





You are wrong

You are wrong is an incredibly engaging independent podcast available on Spotify that focuses on American pop culture. It was launched not too long ago in 2018, but it has already made huge waves! The news podcast is hosted by Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall, two journalists who love to dive into things of the past.

If audiences are mistaken or perhaps mis-remember historical figures, events, or phenomena, this podcast clears up any confusion. Michael Hobbes works as a journalist for HuffPost and Sara Marshalls’ articles can be found at The Believer, BuzzFeed, The New Republic, and more.

Who remembers the Vanessa Williams Miss America scandal where her crown was revoked after some photos of her were leaked? Well, the audience doesn’t have all the correct details! Check out this podcast to find out what really happened with Vanessa Williams and find out the truth about several other important stories that have gone down in history.





Call her daddy

Do you need dating advice? Or sexual advice? Or just interested in hearing interesting stories from a young woman who prefers to take charge of her romantic adventures? Call her daddy is the perfect podcast to listen to on Spotify. It’s hosted by Alexandra Cooper as of today, but when the podcast first took off, Sofia Franklyn was also co-host on board.

The podcast was launched in 2018 and is now partially owned and regularly distributed by Barstool Sports. Alexandra Cooper dives into the depths when it comes to topics most would consider NSFW. She doesn’t hold back and has a great sense of humor to match.





My favorite murder

Murder podcasts are not for everyone but for those intrigued by the minds of serial killers, My favorite murder is hosted by Karen Kilgraff and Georgia Hardstark, two women who know how to add a comedic touch to the dark stories they discuss.

Their first episode premiered in 2016 and in 2018 they landed in the top 25 popular podcasts on iTunes. Although Karen Kilgraff doubles as a stand-up comedy television writer and Georgia Hardstark doubles as a host for the Cooking Channel, they both devote the time and energy to creating the show. ‘a real police podcast that leaves listeners at the edge of their seats.





Love your life + law of attraction

Jennifer Bailey is a life coach and Law of Attraction enthusiast, so it makes sense that she would be the one to host a podcast like Love your life + law of attraction. Following the teachings of the Law of Attraction can lead to a revolutionary way of thinking, feeling and living life.

This particular podcast explains how to make lifestyle changes that bring more joy, inspiration, and a feeling of being uplifted. She describes the fact that it is quite possible to have more freedom, happiness and empowerment in life.





The school of greatness

Lewis Howes is one of the most inspiring podcast hosts of all time. His podcast The school of greatness Presents it by interviewing some of the most prolific, educated, and forward thinking people of all time. Some of the brilliant minds he interviewed include the late Kobe Bryant, Dr. Joe Dispenza, and Tony Robbins.

Lewis Howes asks extremely deep questions of everyone who comes to his show and he always makes sure he knows how they would define greatness. Becoming someone great in this life is so important to so many people, that’s what makes this podcast interesting.





Ladies Office

Once upon a time Jenna Fischer starred as Pam Beesly on Office and Angela Kinsey played the role of Angela Martin. The fictional characters they were playing might not have been in the friendliest conditions while the cameras were rolling, but behind the scenes these two women are actually best friends!

Their podcast Ladies Office on Spotify is incredibly fun to listen to as it allows fans of the series to get a glimpse of some of the most unforgettable moments while listening to commentary from two of the best actresses who have played iconic characters.





Britneys Gram

Since Britney Spearss’s Instagram posts started to sound more cryptic than ever and her trusteeship drama continued to hit the headlines, two actresses decided to get down to business and create a podcast to discuss life. . The #FreeBritney movement continues now and is stronger than ever.

Britneys Gram is a podcast that focuses on dissecting every Britney Spears post on Instagram by Tess Barker and Barbara Gray. Britney Spears fans are crossing their fingers in the hopes that she will be released from her tutelage, and while everyone waits for more published information on the subject, they tune in to this podcast for updates.