Charlton Heston’s son Fraser remembers the late actor





Charlton hestonS first child was born just as the actor was preparing to star in The ten Commandments. The first telegram my mother received when I was born was from [the films director], Cecil B. DeMille, Fraser heston exclusively tells Closer. He just said, Congratulations, he got the part. At 3 months, Fraser played baby Moses, picked from a basket floating on the Nile. The film, which marks its 65th anniversary with the release of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on March 30, was the first time father and son had worked together, but it wouldn’t be the last. Charlton loved spending time with his family, says Fraser. He was a great family man. An Oscar winner for his role in Ben hur, Charlton has led a rich life both on and off screen. He walked with Dr. Martin Luther King in Washington, Fraser notes. His political career has spanned the gamut of liberal and conservative causes, including the presidency of the NRA. More than anything, however, Charltons’ life and career revolved around the love he had for his wife, Lydia, and their children, Fraser, 66, and Holly, 59. this earth. To / Shutterstock Charlton knew from a young age that he wanted to play. He grew up a shy Michigan kid, Fraser says. He loved to pretend to be people and he found a way to get paid to do it. After marrying his college sweetheart Lydia, Charlton began to make a name for himself as an actor, landing a starring role in the 1952s. The biggest show in the world and then the epic The ten Commandments. He took me to movie sets, Fraser remembers. Hed shows me things like blood wasn’t real, or swords were on springs, and all these little tricks of the trade. A protective dad Work took Charlton away from home, but we didn’t have long absences, says Fraser. The actor was also careful to warn his children about some of the dangers of Hollywood. Fame is a corrosive condition to the soul, Charlton once said. Fraser notes, He warned me not to be an actor. He said being an actor as the son of a famous actor was a tough road. In his spare time, Charlton, a dedicated tennis player, shared other interests with his family. He loved sports cars, Fraser remembers, and the actor taught his son to drive his popular Corvette 454. He was also a much funnier guy than you might think, Fraser says. He loved practical jokes. He loved to cut cartoons out of funny papers, as he called them. Moviestore / Shutterstock Sadly, Charlton passed away in 2008 at the age of 84. Today, his son looks back on his father’s life and legacy with pride. He was an author. He was proud of his volunteer work for his country and for civil rights, says Fraser Closer. But I think he was the proudest of his family. I know he was proud of me, for which I am very grateful. Lisa Chambers, with reporting by Katie Bruno

