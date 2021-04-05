Chantel Jeffries and the Chainsmokers caught Taggart Split after 1 year – Hollywood Life





DJ Drew Taggart and actress Chantel Jeffries have decided to quit. The pair confirmed their romance in early 2020, but have since separated. Chantel Jeffriesand DJ Andrew “Drew” Taggart headed for Splitville. The actress and The Chainsmokers musician broke up after a year of dating, Us weekly reported. “They broke up a month ago,” the Grammy winner’s rep said on April 3. “It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends.” The split comes a year after the pair first sparked romance rumors at a Super Bowl party in Miami. They were then seen on a double date in Los Angeles with another Chainsmokers star. Alexander “Alex” Pall on a double date, before making their Instagram love official in July. At the time, Chantal confirmed their relationship with two photos of them together – one snap showed them kissing, while she rested her head on his shoulder in the second photo. Chantel was previously linked with a number of famous faces over the years. She is out Justin bieber from 2014 to 2016, and would have had adventures with Machine Gun Kelly, the Weeknd, Logan Paul, Travis Scott and Kyrie Irving and Jordan clarkson. As she dated Drew, he and his bandmate got hot water after footage from The Chainsmokers’ posh concert in the Hamptons was posted to social media. The clip showed a large crowd watching the “Closer” hitmakers at the July 25 concert, but social distancing practices were not in place. The field where the Chainsmokers played was a 100-acre hall, and spectators checked their temperatures upon arrival. Despite the proceeds from the event going directly to charities like No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York, Twitter users were quick to roast attendees and the group. “Imagine giving yourself a COVID for watching Chainsmokers hit ‘Play’ on their 2018 Macbook Pro,” one Twitter user wrote, while another responded, “Imagine your last gig is ugh chainsmokers.” The duo even received negative reactions from the government. Andrew Cuomo. “Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show blatant social distancing violations,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am appalled. The Ministry of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for illegal and reckless endangerment of public health. “

